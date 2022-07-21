CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1111 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 PM FRIDAY...

* WHAT...High risk of heat related illness for much of the

general population in the Las Vegas Valley and Pahrump. Very

high risk of heat illness expected for the Lake Mead National

Recreation Area and the Colorado River Valley.

* WHERE...In Nevada, lower elevations of Clark County and

Southern Nye County including Las Vegas, Boulder City, Indian

Springs, Pahrump, and Searchlight. In California, Cadiz Basin

including Vidal Junction. In Arizona, Bullhead City, Kingman,

Mohave Valley, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, and Wikieup.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will struggle to fall

below 85 degrees. This, compounded with above-average

afternoon temperatures will pose a significant risk for heat-

related illness.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

