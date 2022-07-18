CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

319 PM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern California near Daggett, including

the following county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 319 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Barstow, Daggett and Nebo Center.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

