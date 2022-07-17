CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 17, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1159 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE AND

EASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT PDT/MIDNIGHT

MST/...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. That said, gusty

winds will continue to move northwestward out of this storm complex

between 30 and 40 mph.

_____

