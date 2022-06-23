CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 852 PM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 9 PM PDT this evening for portions of southeast California and south central Nevada, including the following counties, in southeast California, Inyo. In south central Nevada, Esmeralda and Nye. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather