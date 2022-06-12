CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

234 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT/MST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions.

* WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In

California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT/MST today.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities and those consuming alcohol

and/or drugs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT/MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT/MST today.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs could be blown down from gusty

winds and a few power outages may result. Reduced visibilities

on area roadways possible due to blowing dust.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

