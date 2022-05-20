CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 426 AM PDT Fri May 20 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY EXTENDED THROUGH 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and Owens Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibility at times, impacting travel. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may result in reduced visibility, making travel difficult at times. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather