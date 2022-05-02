CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 111 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and Owens Valley. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds for the Owens Valley will likely be in the Olancha and Pearsonville areas. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PDT Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will affect the Barstow area, as well as Interstate 15 over Mountain Pass. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather