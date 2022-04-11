CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

DUST STORM WARNING

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

130 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM PDT...

The dust storm warning will expire but patchy blowing dust will

continue to be a hazard for Interstate 15 between Baker and Mountain

Pass. Another dust storm warning may be needed if conditions worsen

again.

