WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

847 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 2 PM

PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low

lying areas along the Redwood Coast. Up to one half foot of

saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying

areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (Between 8.8 and

8.9feet MLLW at the North spit tide gauge).

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 2 PM PST Sunday.. .

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides

will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest

Astronomical Tide or HAT.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

