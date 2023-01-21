WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

242 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...Long Period Swell Continues Saturday Evening...

The long period westerly swell is currently 10 feet at 17 seconds

as the sneaker wave setup continues into the afternoon. Steep

beaches will have a higher risk of sneaker wave activity with

greater wave run- up onto beaches. Large waves will also wash

over jetties and rock outcroppings that may normally stay dry.

Very high tides and large tidal swings are expected. This may

cause localized coastal flooding around Humboldt Bay.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 2 PM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, High astronomical tides

will cause minor flooding in low lying areas along the Humboldt

Coast. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground

level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal

waterways (Between 8.7 and 8.8 feet MLLW at the North Spit tide

gauge). For the Beach Hazards Statement, large unexpected waves

along the coast.

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM to 2 PM PST

Sunday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 9 PM PST this

evening.. .

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Large, unexpected waves can

sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into

the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also

move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught

underneath.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides

will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest

Astronomical Tide or HAT.

Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be

30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid

rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back

from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.

* WHAT...Large unexpected waves along the coast.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino

Coast Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.. .

* IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach

without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,

jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects

such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST

MONDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding

expected at prone low lying coastal locations across the coast

during peak high tide each day through Monday afternoon. For

the Beach Hazards Statement, increased risk of sneaker waves and

strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest

facing beaches.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM PST Monday.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide

events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads

along the coast with the highest high tides. King Tides in

combination with a long period northwest swell will create

greater risk for sneaker waves as well as farther runup of water

near the coast and on beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tidal levels will rise along the Pacific

coast but impacts will be more localized to areas such as

Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing and the mouth of the Salinas

river at the Salinas Lagoon. Beachgoers should be familiar

with times and heights of local tidal levels and also use

caution as sneaker wave risk is enhanced due to incoming long

period swell. Sneaker waves in addition to King Tides could

create additional runup of water and can easily move logs,

making for hazardous conditions.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying

coastal locations along the coast and the San Francisco Bay

shoreline during peak high tide each day through Monday

afternoon.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay

Shoreline.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.

along the coast and around the San Francisco Bay Shoreline

with the highest high tides. Difficulty navigating shallow bay

waters during the lowest low tides.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide poolers and beachgoers should be

familiar with the times and heights of local tidal levels to

avoid hazards that may arise from rapidly shifting water levels.

