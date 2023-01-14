WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Eureka CA

655 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall over already saturated ground continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following

counties, Del Norte and Humboldt.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small creeks and streams. Creek and stream flows are

elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 655 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. This will

cause urban and small stream flooding due to existing

saturated soils. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Thunderstorm activity is beginning to ease. Additional

rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.4 inches are possible through

this evening while the storm threat remains. This will

maintain the threat of minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Klamath, Klamath Glen and Requa.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM PST THIS EVENING...

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, Orange.

* WHEN...Until 845 PM PST.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of

water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

- At 655 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicate

heavy rain in the advisory area. This will cause urban and

small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.95 inches of rain have

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove,

western Corona, Orange, Fullerton, Costa Mesa and Mission

Viejo.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

