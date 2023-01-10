WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Eureka CA

651 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Mendocino and south central Humboldt Counties through 715 PM PST...

At 650 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Richardson Grove State Park, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Richardson Grove State Park, Richardson Grove and Piercy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3987 12389 3991 12391 4012 12371 3996 12355

TIME...MOT...LOC 0250Z 232DEG 13KT 3994 12381

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather