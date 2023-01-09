WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Eureka CA 752 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Rock and mud slides are likely in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Another system is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain for the southern half of the area Tuesday. Saturated soils will increase the risk of flooding. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PST THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 8 PM PST this evening for a portion of east central California, including the following county, Mono. The heavy rain has ended. There will still be a few areas of localized flooding along Highway 6. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather