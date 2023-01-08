WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Eureka CA

148 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following

areas, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

area, Southern Trinity.

* WHEN...Through Monday evening.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern

Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino

Interior, Southern Lake and Southwestern Mendocino Interior.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* CHANGES...Removed wording for the most recent storm.

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Total snow accumulations through late

Tuesday night of 2 to 6 inches below 5000 feet expected. Above

5000 feet, 6 to 12 inches are expected except 12 to 30 inches west

of Highway 395. Higher peaks around Lassen National Park and the

northern Sierra crest could receive 3 feet or more. Winds gusting

as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity

this afternoon until late this evening. However, gusty winds,

existing icy/snowy roadway surfaces, and isolated snow showers

will keep winter driving conditions in place for many locations.

Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for

many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry

an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay

home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Tuesday night of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 5 feet above 7000 feet.

Localized snowfall in excess of 5 feet is possible along the

Sierra crest west of Lake Tahoe. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with

exposed ridges gusting in excess of 130 mph at times. Waves up to

4 feet on Lake Tahoe.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

this afternoon until late this evening. However, gusty winds, and

existing icy/snowy roadway surfaces will keep winter driving

conditions in place for many locations.

Tuesday night of 3 to 11 inches, except 2 to 5 feet above 7500

feet. Localized snowfall in excess of 5 feet is possible along the

Sierra crest. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with ridge tops gusting as

high as 120 mph.

* WHERE...Mono County.

and existing icy/snowy roadway surfaces will keep winter driving

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches possible, except 3 to 9 inches possible above 5000

feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Surprise Valley California.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start around 4000 feet

early Monday. They will rise to 4500 to 5000 feet for a time on

Monday afternoon before falling back below 3500 feet Monday

night through Tuesday. Because of the uncertainty and variation

of snow levels along with precipitation intensity, urban and

small stream flooding is possible in the lower valleys,

especially where there is poor drainage from current debris and

snowpack. The severity of flooding remains highly dependent on

variation of the rain/snow line, so monitor conditions closely.

Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and

car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry

tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm

arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended

period of time.

Clean out storm drains and debris. If your home is prone to

nuisance flooding, consider taking preventative actions like sand

bags.

