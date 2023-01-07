WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Eureka CA 840 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... area, Southern Trinity. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the northern portions of the August Complex burn scar. * WHEN...From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the northern portions of the August Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the northern portions of the August Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the northern portions of the August Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX BURN SCAR IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... area, Northern Lake. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. rainfall are possible over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August watch. Residents near the southern portions of the August Complex rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex area, Northeastern Mendocino Interior. rainfall continue to be possible over the southern portions of the areas, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather