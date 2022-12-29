WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Eureka CA 958 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt. * WHEN...From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Trinity and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Saturday morning. THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... area, Southern Lake. * WHEN...From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Saturday afternoon. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather