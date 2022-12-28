WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

345 AM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity County. This is includes Scott Mountain

Summit and other summits on Highway 3 and Buckhorn Summit on

Highway 299.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...1 to 2 inches is possible in the morning as

low as 1500 feet. This includes Weaverville and Trinity Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northeastern Mendocino Interior

Counties. This includes South Fork Mountain and other high

elevation areas east of there on Highway 36.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

