WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 22, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

502 PM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST

THURSDAY FOR AREAS AROUND HUMBOLDT BAY...

* WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low

lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Up to one half foot of

saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying

areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

* WHERE...Areas around Humboldt Bay...including the community of

King Salmon and other low lying areas.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to noon PST Thursday.. .

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides

will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

