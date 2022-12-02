WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1007 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and

Mendocino Coast Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide

adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them

indoors.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

