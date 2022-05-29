WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 30, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

234 PM PDT Sun May 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior,

Southern Humboldt Interior and Northern Lake Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior,

Northern Trinity and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties.

