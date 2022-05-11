WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1110 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. * WHERE...Sheltered valleys in southern Trinity, Del Norte Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Colder inland valleys along the Mendocino Coast, Coastal Del Norte, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather