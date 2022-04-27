WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 28, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 228 PM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, and Northern Lake County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather