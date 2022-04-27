WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

_____

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

334 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30.

* WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,

Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide

adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them

indoors.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern

Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern

Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Trinity,

Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather