SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Eureka CA

850 PM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Humboldt County through 915 PM PDT...

At 849 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

McKinleyville, or 9 miles north of Arcata, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD...Very brief but gusty winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Isolated power outages are possible.

Locations impacted include...

Arcata, Orick, Trinidad, Westhaven-Moonstone, McKinleyville, Arcata

Arpt and Fieldbrook.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4114 12414 4123 12411 4144 12406 4125 12379

4087 12406 4092 12414 4103 12411 4106 12415

4114 12416

TIME...MOT...LOC 0349Z 207DEG 50KT 4100 12407

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

