WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 343 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather