CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 14, 2023

_____

330 FPUS56 KHNX 150701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Martin Luther King Jr

Day.

CAZ300-151200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

early morning. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 52. South winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 53. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 46 52 46 52 / 90 60 90 80

$$

CAZ301-151200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

early morning. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 53 45 53 / 90 60 90 80

$$

CAZ302-151200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Rain showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until early morning.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 54 44 53 / 90 60 90 80

Merced 44 54 45 53 / 90 50 90 80

Chowchilla 44 54 44 52 / 90 60 90 90

Madera 44 54 45 52 / 90 50 90 80

Firebaugh 44 54 44 54 / 90 60 90 80

Mendota 44 54 45 54 / 90 60 90 80

$$

CAZ303-151200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms until early

morning, then chance of rain late in the night. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until early morning.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 44 53 44 52 / 90 50 90 90

Le Grand 44 54 44 52 / 90 50 90 90

$$

CAZ304-151200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms until early morning. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall until early morning. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 44 53 44 53 / 70 60 90 80

Avenal 45 54 46 53 / 70 50 90 80

$$

CAZ305-151200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of rain

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall until early morning. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 44 55 45 55 / 70 40 90 80

Five Points 44 55 45 54 / 80 50 90 80

NAS Lemoore 44 55 45 55 / 80 40 80 80

Kettleman City 46 55 46 55 / 60 40 80 70

$$

CAZ306-151200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Rain showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until early morning.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 44 54 45 53 / 90 30 90 90

Kingsburg 44 54 44 53 / 90 30 90 90

Sanger 44 54 44 52 / 100 30 90 90

Kerman 44 54 44 53 / 90 60 90 90

Caruthers 44 54 45 53 / 90 40 90 90

$$

CAZ307-151200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Rain showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until early morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the night.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 46 54 45 52 / 100 40 90 90

Fresno 45 54 46 52 / 100 40 90 90

$$

CAZ308-151200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 53. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 54.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to

54. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 53. Lows in

the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 54 44 53 / 90 60 90 80

Merced 44 54 45 53 / 90 50 90 80

Chowchilla 44 54 44 52 / 90 60 90 90

Madera 44 54 45 52 / 90 50 90 80

$$

CAZ309-151200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms through the night. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall until early morning. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 43 56 44 56 / 70 50 80 80

Buttonwillow 43 55 44 57 / 70 30 80 70

$$

CAZ310-151200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

until early morning. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 44 55 44 55 / 80 40 90 80

Allensworth 44 55 44 55 / 90 30 90 80

Wasco 44 54 44 55 / 80 30 80 80

Delano 44 54 45 55 / 90 30 90 80

McFarland 44 54 44 55 / 90 30 80 80

Shafter 44 54 44 55 / 80 30 80 80

$$

CAZ311-151200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 44 55 45 55 / 80 40 80 80

Hanford 46 55 47 55 / 90 30 90 90

Corcoran 44 55 44 55 / 80 40 90 90

$$

CAZ312-151200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 44 53 44 52 / 100 30 90 90

Dinuba 44 53 44 51 / 100 30 90 90

Visalia 46 54 46 53 / 90 30 90 90

Exeter 45 53 44 53 / 100 40 90 90

Tulare 45 54 45 54 / 90 30 90 90

Lindsay 44 53 44 53 / 100 40 90 90

Porterville 46 52 44 53 / 100 40 90 90

$$

CAZ313-151200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain through the night. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 46 54 46 55 / 50 40 80 70

$$

CAZ314-151200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

until early morning. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 46 54 46 55 / 80 20 80 70

$$

CAZ315-151200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening. Slight chance

of thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 45 53 44 54 / 90 30 80 90

$$

CAZ316-151200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Chance of rain late in the

night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late

evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 44 54 44 57 / 80 30 80 80

Lamont 45 54 44 57 / 80 30 80 80

Mettler 44 53 43 57 / 70 30 80 70

$$

CAZ317-151200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms until

early morning, then chance of rain late in the night. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until early morning.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 38 46 38 44 / 100 40 90 90

$$

CAZ318-151200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms through the night. Snow after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until early

morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the late evening and

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows 32 to 38. West

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows 28 to 34. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47. Lows

26 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 30 to 36. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 53. Lows

29 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 33 49 34 48 / 100 50 90 90

Bass Lake 31 42 31 42 / 100 50 90 90

$$

CAZ319-151200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms until

early morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the night. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 44 51 44 50 / 100 50 90 90

Three Rivers 41 51 40 52 / 100 60 90 90

Springville 39 46 39 48 / 100 60 90 90

Tule River Reservation 44 51 44 52 / 90 60 90 90

$$

CAZ320-151200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Snow showers in the late evening

and early morning, then snow likely late in the night. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Snow may be heavy at

times in the late evening and early morning. Snow accumulation up

to 15 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Lows 31 to

41. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. South winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain showers

and snow after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level

4400 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature around 40. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Moderate

snow accumulations. Snow level 3700 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

Highs 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

29 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 40 47 40 45 / 100 40 90 90

$$

CAZ321-151200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

CAZ322-151200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Snow likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches.

Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

around 40. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows 35 to 41.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers in the morning, then

rain with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow

level 3900 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 37. Highs 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 51. Lows

30 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 31 37 30 39 / 90 80 90 90

$$

CAZ323-151200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow until early morning, then snow likely

late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 17 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 35 inches. Lows

12 to 24. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

19 to 31. Southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 10 inches. Lows 11 to 25. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 20. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 24 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to

25. Highs 24 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 30 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 8 28 8 31 / 90 50 80 90

Wawona 28 40 29 40 / 100 50 90 90

Hetch Hetchy 33 42 33 43 / 100 60 90 90

$$

CAZ324-151200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening.

Rain in the evening. Snow through the night. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the evening. Snow may be

heavy at times until early morning. Snow accumulation up to

12 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 21 inches. Snow level

4100 feet. Lows 27 to 33. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

33 to 41. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 4000 feet.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 4800 feet. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 28. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 32.

Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 30 43 29 42 / 100 60 90 90

$$

CAZ325-151200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

until early morning. Snow may be heavy at times until early

morning. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 4200 feet. Lows 27 to

35. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 42.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 4000 feet.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 4900 feet. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening. Light snow accumulations. Lows 23 to 31. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34.

Highs 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 33.

Highs 39 to 50.

$$

CAZ326-151200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow until early morning, then chance of snow

late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

of 6 to 18 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to 39 inches. Lows

10 to 22. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

17 to 29. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 12 inches. Lows 11 to 23. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 19 to 31. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening. Light snow accumulations. Lows 7 to 19. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 32.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to

22. Highs 22 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 28 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 20 25 18 28 / 90 50 80 90

$$

CAZ327-151200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow early in the evening, then snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early

morning. Chance of snow late in the night. Snow may be heavy at

times until early morning. Snow accumulation up to 21 inches.

Total snow accumulation 1 to 45 inches. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

21 to 31. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

9 to 19. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 22.

Highs 28 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 20 27 20 27 / 90 50 90 90

Shaver Lake 26 35 26 35 / 100 50 90 90

Lake Wishon 23 32 23 33 / 90 50 90 90

$$

CAZ328-151200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow until early morning, then snow

likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times until early

morning. Snow accumulation of 7 to 26 inches. Total snow

accumulation 9 to 51 inches. Lows 6 to 18. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

14 to 26. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to

16 inches. Lows 7 to 19. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 16 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 2 to 14. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 13 to

27.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 31.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 4 to

18. Highs 17 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 22 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 28 42 27 44 / 90 60 80 90

$$

CAZ329-151200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow showers, rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 23 inches. Total snow accumulation

up to 45 inches. Lows 21 to 33. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

27 to 39. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and rain after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

14 inches. Lows 20 to 32. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers and rain in the

morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 5100 feet. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 16 to 28.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 31.

Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 25 33 24 34 / 100 60 90 90

$$

CAZ330-151200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow and slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 28 inches. Total snow accumulation

up to 54 inches. Lows 8 to 26. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

17 to 33. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 16 inches. Lows 9 to 27. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 18 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 3 to 23.

West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 16 to 32.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 4 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 21 to 38. Lows

8 to 26.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 24. Highs

20 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 25 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 22 32 21 34 / 100 60 90 90

$$

CAZ331-151200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain likely early in the evening,

then snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Snow likely late in the night. Snow

may be heavy at times until early morning. Snow accumulation up

to 22 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 40 inches. Lows 18 to

32. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

26 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

14 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 29. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 26. Highs

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 29.

Highs 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 28. Highs

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 25 40 24 42 / 90 70 80 90

$$

CAZ332-151200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening

and early morning. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 29 31 29 34 / 90 70 80 90

Kernville 36 46 34 48 / 80 50 70 90

Lake Isabella 38 46 37 49 / 80 50 80 80

Weldon 39 46 36 48 / 70 40 70 90

$$

CAZ333-151200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Rain with snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until early

morning. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 17 inches. Snow level 5100 feet. Lows 29 to

39. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Snow level 4700 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow. Heavy snow

accumulations. Snow level 5600 feet. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Heavy snow

accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

24 to 35. Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

$$

CAZ334-151200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers and snow likely

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the late evening and early morning. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 33 to 41.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and chance of snow in

the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 4100 feet. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 38 36 45 / 90 50 80 90

Tehachapi 36 41 34 45 / 90 50 80 90

Twin Oaks 39 43 39 47 / 90 50 80 90

$$

CAZ335-151200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening,

then slight chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 51. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 49.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 48.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 39 48 40 52 / 60 30 80 80

$$

CAZ336-151200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late

in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early

in the evening. Slight chance of rain in the late evening and

overnight. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 32 to 44.

West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 42 to 52. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

39. Highs 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49.

Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 33 38 34 43 / 60 30 90 90

Frazier Park 30 43 31 46 / 70 30 80 80

$$

CAZ337-151200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain early in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the

late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 42 52 39 52 / 70 20 70 80

Ridgecrest 41 54 38 54 / 70 10 70 80

$$

CAZ338-151200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the

evening, then slight chance of rain late in the evening. Chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow

level 4500 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and

chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs

43 to 51. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to

47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 41 49 41 52 / 90 20 70 80

$$

CAZ339-151200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening, then slight chance

of rain late in the evening. Slight chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 42 46 41 50 / 90 10 70 80

California City 41 51 40 53 / 90 20 70 80

Edwards AFB 42 51 41 54 / 100 20 70 70

Rosamond 41 52 39 53 / 90 20 80 80

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather