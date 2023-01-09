CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 8, 2023

_____

493 FPUS56 KHNX 090701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-091200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain showers late in the evening.

Rain showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible late

in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance

of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing

to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature around 50.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 54 58 51 54 / 100 100 100 100

$$

CAZ301-091200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain showers late in the evening.

Rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 54 58 50 55 / 90 100 100 100

$$

CAZ302-091200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain showers late in the evening.

Rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance

of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 51 58 49 56 / 100 100 100 100

Merced 53 58 51 57 / 100 100 100 100

Chowchilla 51 58 50 55 / 100 100 100 100

Madera 51 58 51 55 / 100 100 100 100

Firebaugh 51 59 50 57 / 100 100 100 100

Mendota 52 59 50 57 / 90 100 100 100

$$

CAZ303-091200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain showers late in the evening.

Rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 51 58 49 55 / 100 100 100 100

Le Grand 51 58 49 55 / 100 100 100 100

$$

CAZ304-091200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers late in the evening. Rain

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming

west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 51 60 49 55 / 90 100 100 100

Avenal 52 60 51 56 / 80 100 100 100

$$

CAZ305-091200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers late in the evening. Rain

showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 52 61 51 57 / 90 100 100 100

Five Points 52 60 51 57 / 90 100 100 100

NAS Lemoore 51 60 51 57 / 90 100 100 100

Kettleman City 53 62 51 57 / 80 100 90 90

$$

CAZ306-091200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers late in the evening. Rain

showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 51 58 51 55 / 90 100 100 100

Kingsburg 51 58 51 55 / 90 100 100 100

Sanger 51 58 50 55 / 90 100 100 100

Kerman 51 59 50 56 / 90 100 100 100

Caruthers 51 59 51 56 / 90 100 100 100

$$

CAZ307-091200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers late in the evening. Rain

showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 52 58 51 55 / 90 100 100 100

Fresno 52 58 51 55 / 90 100 100 100

$$

CAZ308-091200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers late in the evening. Rain

showers likely after midnight, then rain showers late in the

night. Patchy fog late in the night. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 63. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 90 mph. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to

61. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs 55 to 61. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 57. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. Chance of showers

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 51 58 49 56 / 100 100 100 100

Merced 53 58 51 57 / 100 100 100 100

Chowchilla 51 58 50 55 / 100 100 100 100

Madera 51 58 51 55 / 100 100 100 100

$$

CAZ309-091200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers late in the

evening. Chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the

late evening and overnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows around 40. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 49 65 48 57 / 70 90 100 100

Buttonwillow 50 65 48 57 / 50 90 100 100

$$

CAZ310-091200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the late evening and

early morning. Rain showers likely late in the night. Patchy fog

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 50 62 49 57 / 70 100 100 100

Allensworth 50 63 49 57 / 60 100 100 100

Wasco 51 63 49 57 / 50 90 100 100

Delano 51 63 50 56 / 60 100 100 100

McFarland 51 63 49 56 / 50 90 100 100

Shafter 51 63 49 57 / 50 90 100 100

$$

CAZ311-091200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the late evening and

early morning. Rain showers likely late in the night. Patchy fog

in the late evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to east 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 51 60 51 57 / 90 100 100 100

Hanford 53 60 53 57 / 90 100 100 100

Corcoran 51 61 50 57 / 70 100 100 100

$$

CAZ312-091200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the late evening and

early morning. Rain showers likely late in the night. Patchy fog

in the late evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in

the evening. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 51 58 49 54 / 90 100 100 100

Dinuba 50 58 49 54 / 90 100 100 100

Visalia 51 59 51 55 / 90 100 100 100

Exeter 51 60 49 55 / 80 100 100 100

Tulare 51 60 51 55 / 80 100 100 100

Lindsay 51 60 49 55 / 80 100 100 100

Porterville 51 61 50 55 / 70 100 100 100

$$

CAZ313-091200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers late in

the evening. Chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely

in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the south with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 53 65 51 57 / 50 90 100 100

$$

CAZ314-091200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers late in

the evening. Chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 53 64 51 57 / 40 90 100 100

$$

CAZ315-091200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Slight chance of rain showers late in the evening. Chance of rain

showers after midnight, then rain showers likely late in the

night. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds up to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 51 63 50 55 / 60 90 100 100

$$

CAZ316-091200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers late in

the evening. Chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 67.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 51 65 50 57 / 40 90 100 100

Lamont 51 65 50 58 / 40 90 100 100

Mettler 50 64 48 57 / 50 90 100 100

$$

CAZ317-091200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Slight chance of rain showers early in the

evening, then chance of rain showers late in the evening. Rain

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming west up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 44 52 44 49 / 100 100 100 100

$$

CAZ318-091200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late in the night. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 50. South winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow

showers likely in the evening. Light snow accumulations. Lows

30 to 38. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52.

Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs 50 to 58. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 43 to

51. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 35 to 41.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 41 to

49. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 39 55 39 52 / 100 100 100 100

Bass Lake 37 50 37 46 / 100 100 100 100

$$

CAZ319-091200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers late in the evening. Rain

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 51 57 49 53 / 100 100 100 100

Three Rivers 45 58 45 55 / 80 100 100 100

Springville 45 55 44 50 / 70 100 100 100

Tule River Reservation 49 59 49 54 / 70 100 100 100

$$

CAZ320-091200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers late in the evening. Rain

showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in

the night. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 43 to 51. South winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows 30 to 40.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52.

Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 59. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 43 to 51.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

and snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 34 to 44. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 41 to

49. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 46 52 46 49 / 90 100 100 100

$$

CAZ321-091200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers late in

the evening. Chance of rain showers after midnight, then rain

showers likely late in the night. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ322-091200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers late in

the evening. Chance of rain showers after midnight, then rain

showers likely late in the night. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

40 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 45 to

51. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52.

Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 58. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 45 to 53. Lows 38 to 44. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 35 45 36 42 / 90 100 100 100

$$

CAZ323-091200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers and rain showers after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 21 inches. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 54 inches. Snow level 7600 feet. Highs 29 to 39. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers in the evening,

then snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation up to 23 inches. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in

the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Moderate

snow accumulations. Lows 11 to 25. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 38.

Lows 19 to 31.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 45.

Lows 23 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs 31 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 18 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 25 to 37. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 15 to 29. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs

23 to 35. Chance of snow 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 13 39 13 34 / 100 100 100 100

Wawona 35 47 34 44 / 100 100 100 100

Hetch Hetchy 39 49 38 46 / 100 100 100 100

$$

CAZ324-091200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening. Chance of snow

showers late in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow

level 5400 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 4300 feet. Lows

26 to 32. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47.

Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53.

Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 38 to 46. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then rain showers and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 30 to 36.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 37 to 43. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 49 35 45 / 100 100 100 100

$$

CAZ325-091200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 41 to 49.

South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

and snow showers after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Near steady temperature

around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 5500 feet. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and rain

showers likely in the evening. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 4300 feet. Lows 26 to 34. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48.

Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 38 to 46. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then rain showers and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 30 to 38.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 36 to 44. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

CAZ326-091200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of snow showers early in the evening,

then chance of snow showers late in the evening. Snow showers

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 20 inches. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

60 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Patchy fog.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

56 inches. Snow level 7900 feet. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph

increasing to 90 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 23 inches. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph

decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 22 to 34. South winds 10 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 10 to 22. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 25 to 37.

Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 44.

Lows 21 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 29 to 41. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 17 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 23 to 35. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 14 to 26. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs

21 to 33. Chance of snow 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 25 35 25 30 / 100 100 100 100

$$

CAZ327-091200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers and rain showers after midnight. Precipitation may be

heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers in the morning,

then snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

59 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 30 to 40. South

winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 75 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers in the evening,

then snow showers after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 25 inches. Lows 19 to 29. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. South winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in

the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Moderate

snow accumulations. Lows 11 to 23. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39.

Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 27 to 37. Lows 15 to 27.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 24 to 34. Chance of snow

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 26 34 26 31 / 100 100 100 100

Shaver Lake 33 42 32 39 / 100 100 100 100

Lake Wishon 29 39 28 36 / 100 100 100 100

$$

CAZ328-091200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Lows 11 to 23. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 70 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog

through the day. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 61 inches. Highs 24 to 36. South winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 70 mph increasing to southwest 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 85 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation up to 24 inches. Lows 12 to 24. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 5 to 17. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 21 to 35.

Lows 13 to 25.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 40.

Lows 16 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 24 to 38. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 13 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 18 to 32. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 9 to 21. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 16 to 28. Chance of snow

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 31 50 33 46 / 100 100 100 100

$$

CAZ329-091200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers and rain showers late in the

evening. Snow showers and rain showers after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 6300 feet. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

46 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to southwest

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Precipitation may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 21 inches. Snow level

7200 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 5700 feet. Highs

31 to 43. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 19 to 31. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 45.

Lows 26 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 52.

Lows 30 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 51. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

morning, then snow showers and rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 32 to 44. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 23 to 35.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely. Snow may be heavy

at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 29 to

41. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 31 42 31 38 / 100 100 100 100

$$

CAZ330-091200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the late evening and early

morning. Rain showers after midnight. Snow showers late in the

night. Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 19 inches. Lows 12 to 32. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 56 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 27 to 41.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 70 mph increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 90 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers with rain showers likely after

midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 24 inches. Snow level 7300 feet. Lows 14 to 32. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers and rain showers in the morning, then

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 21 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 6 to 26. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 40.

Lows 15 to 33.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 47. Lows

18 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Lows 14 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

morning, then snow showers and rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 21 to 39. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 11 to 29. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 19 to 35. Chance of snow

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 26 40 27 36 / 100 100 100 100

$$

CAZ331-091200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of snow showers late in the evening.

Chance of snow showers and rain showers after midnight, then snow

showers with rain showers likely late in the night. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches.

Snow level 6700 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 85 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 41 inches. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Highs 34 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 80 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

23 inches. Snow level 7700 feet. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 95 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 6300 feet. Highs

30 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Lows 16 to 30. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42.

Lows 23 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 48. Lows

26 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows 23 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow showers and rain showers likely in the

morning, then snow showers and rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 32 to 42. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers in the evening,

then snow showers and rain showers likely after midnight. Snow

may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 21 to 35.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs

28 to 38. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 28 48 30 46 / 80 100 100 100

$$

CAZ332-091200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rain showers likely late in the night. Lows 40 to 46. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 37 42 36 38 / 60 100 100 100

Kernville 40 55 41 52 / 60 90 90 100

Lake Isabella 42 56 43 53 / 60 90 90 100

Weldon 43 55 44 52 / 50 90 90 100

$$

CAZ333-091200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after midnight.

Rain showers likely late in the night. Total snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs

41 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows 29 to 39. West

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 55.

Lows 31 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Moderate

snow accumulations. Highs 41 to 51. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then rain showers and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 32 to 42. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ334-091200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers late in

the evening. Chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

55 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. South winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to

60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 44 to

52. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 56. Lows

34 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 43 to 51. Lows 36 to 42. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Moderate

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 50 45 47 / 40 90 100 100

Tehachapi 40 52 43 49 / 40 90 90 100

Twin Oaks 44 54 46 50 / 50 90 90 100

$$

CAZ335-091200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

late in the evening. Chance of rain showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 70 mph decreasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 52. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 46 58 46 53 / 50 90 100 100

$$

CAZ336-091200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

late in the evening. Chance of rain showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 70 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature around 50. South winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up

to 90 mph increasing to 105 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 45 to

53. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 44 to 54. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then rain showers and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 35 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 48 41 44 / 60 100 100 100

Frazier Park 36 50 37 47 / 60 90 100 100

$$

CAZ337-091200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature around 50.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 43 58 47 55 / 30 90 90 90

Ridgecrest 41 59 46 57 / 30 90 90 100

$$

CAZ338-091200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Chance of rain showers late in the night. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

65 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs 46 to

54. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 57.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 46 to 54. Lows around 40. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 46 55 49 54 / 30 90 90 100

$$

CAZ339-091200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Chance of rain showers late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 47 55 51 52 / 30 90 90 100

California City 44 58 49 55 / 30 90 90 100

Edwards AFB 43 59 49 56 / 20 90 90 100

Rosamond 44 58 48 55 / 30 90 100 100

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather