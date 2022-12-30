CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 29, 2022 _____ 900 FPUS56 KHNX 300701 ZFPHNX Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. CAZ300-301200- West Side Mountains north of 198- Including the city of San Luis Reservoir 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the evening, then chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 55 to 61. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 49 59 54 58 \/ 90 60 80 100 $$ CAZ301-301200- Los Banos - Dos Palos- Including the city of Los Banos 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Rain likely early in the evening. Rain late in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 49 59 53 58 \/ 90 60 80 100 $$ CAZ302-301200- Merced - Madera - Mendota- Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Rain in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 47 57 52 58 \/ 90 80 80 100 Merced 48 57 54 58 \/ 90 70 80 100 Chowchilla 47 57 52 57 \/ 90 60 80 100 Madera 47 57 52 57 \/ 80 60 70 100 Firebaugh 46 59 51 59 \/ 80 50 70 100 Mendota 46 60 51 59 \/ 80 40 70 100 $$ CAZ303-301200- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Rain likely in the evening. Rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 47 57 52 57 \/ 90 70 80 100 Le Grand 47 57 52 57 \/ 90 70 80 100 $$ CAZ304-301200- Coalinga - Avenal- Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog through the day. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 46 62 51 58 \/ 60 10 60 90 Avenal 48 63 54 59 \/ 50 10 50 90 $$ CAZ305-301200- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points, and Kettleman City 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain until early morning, then slight chance of rain late in the night. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog through the day. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 46 64 51 59 \/ 60 10 50 90 Five Points 46 63 51 59 \/ 70 20 60 90 NAS Lemoore 46 63 51 58 \/ 60 20 50 90 Kettleman City 47 64 53 60 \/ 50 10 50 90 $$ CAZ306-301200- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg, and Kerman 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain early in the evening. Rain likely late in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 47 59 52 57 \/ 70 40 60 90 Kingsburg 46 59 51 57 \/ 70 40 60 90 Sanger 46 58 51 56 \/ 80 50 70 100 Kerman 46 59 51 58 \/ 80 40 70 100 Caruthers 46 61 51 57 \/ 70 40 60 90 $$ CAZ307-301200- Fresno-Clovis- Including the city of Fresno 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain in the evening. Rain likely after midnight, then chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 48 58 53 56 \/ 80 60 70 100 Fresno 48 58 53 57 \/ 80 50 70 100 $$ CAZ308-301200- West Side Mountains South of 198- Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 45 64 49 61 \/ 40 10 40 90 Buttonwillow 44 64 47 62 \/ 40 10 30 90 $$ CAZ310-301200- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain until early morning, then slight chance of rain late in the night. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 46 62 49 61 \/ 50 10 40 90 Allensworth 46 62 49 61 \/ 50 10 40 90 Wasco 46 62 49 61 \/ 40 10 30 90 Delano 46 61 50 61 \/ 50 10 30 90 McFarland 46 61 49 61 \/ 50 10 30 90 Shafter 46 62 49 61 \/ 40 10 20 90 $$ CAZ311-301200- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain until early morning, then slight chance of rain late in the night. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 46 63 51 58 \/ 60 20 50 90 Hanford 47 61 53 58 \/ 60 30 50 90 Corcoran 46 62 50 59 \/ 50 20 40 90 $$ CAZ312-301200- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 46 58 51 57 \/ 70 50 60 90 Dinuba 46 58 51 56 \/ 70 50 60 90 Visalia 46 59 51 58 \/ 60 30 50 90 Exeter 46 59 51 58 \/ 60 40 50 100 Tulare 47 59 51 58 \/ 60 30 50 90 Lindsay 46 59 51 58 \/ 60 30 50 100 Porterville 46 59 51 59 \/ 50 30 40 100 $$ CAZ313-301200- Buena Vista- Including the city of Taft 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening, then slight chance of rain late in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 48 63 51 61 \/ 30 10 30 90 $$ CAZ314-301200- Bakersfield- Including the city of Bakersfield 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Slight chance of rain early in the evening. Chance of rain in the late evening and early morning, then slight chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature around 50. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog through the day. Highs around 60. East winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 48 60 51 62 \/ 40 10 20 100 $$ CAZ315-301200- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- Including the city of Richgrove 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Slight chance of rain early in the evening. Chance of rain in the late evening and early morning, then slight chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 46 59 51 60 \/ 50 20 30 100 $$ CAZ316-301200- South End San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Slight chance of rain early in the evening. Chance of rain late in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog through the day. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 46 60 49 62 \/ 40 20 20 100 Lamont 46 61 49 63 \/ 40 10 20 100 Mettler 45 60 47 61 \/ 30 10 20 100 $$ CAZ317-301200- Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain early in the evening. Rain likely late in the evening, then rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 42 52 49 52 \/ 90 80 90 100 $$ CAZ318-301200- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp, Oakhurst, and North Fork 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Chance of rain early in the evening, then rain in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 48 to 54. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Light snow accumulations. Lows 35 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50. Lows 29 to 35. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 40 to 48. Lows 30 to 38. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 44 to 52. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 36 57 41 55 \/ 90 80 90 100 Bass Lake 37 51 42 50 \/ 90 90 90 100 $$ CAZ319-301200- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- Including the city of Millerton Lake 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 48 56 53 55 \/ 90 60 80 100 Three Rivers 42 60 47 58 \/ 60 40 50 100 Springville 40 54 46 53 \/ 50 30 40 100 Tule River Reservation 46 58 51 58 \/ 50 30 30 100 $$ CAZ320-301200- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- Including the city of Auberry 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Rain likely in the evening. Rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs 48 to 56. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 40 to 48. Lows 30 to 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 45 to 53. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 44 54 50 52 \/ 90 70 80 100 $$ CAZ321-301200- South End Sierra Foothills- 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the evening, then chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature around 50. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CAZ322-301200- South End of the Lower Sierra- Including the city of Camp Nelson 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the evening, then chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 49 to 55. Northwest winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, rain. Light snow accumulations. Lows 36 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 41 to 47. Lows 34 to 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 49. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 45 to 53. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 43 to 49. Chance of rain 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 36 48 41 47 \/ 50 40 40 100 $$ CAZ323-301200- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow likely and rain early in the evening, then snow and rain in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog through the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level 7700 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Patchy fog. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 7800 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 15 to 29. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 37. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 22. .MONDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 23 to 35. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 24. Highs 24 to 36. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 26 to 38. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 23 to 35. Chance of snow 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows 17 42 20 40 \/ 80 90 90 100 Wawona 35 49 40 48 \/ 90 90 90 100 Hetch Hetchy 41 51 45 51 \/ 90 100 90 100 $$ CAZ324-301200- Yosemite Valley- Including the city of Yosemite Valley 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Rain. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Near steady temperature around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the evening. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 30 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 42. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows 26 to 32. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 39 to 47. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 36 to 44. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 38 50 42 50 \/ 90 90 90 100 $$ CAZ325-301200- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... .TONIGHT...Chance of rain early in the evening, then rain in the late evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Light snow accumulations. Lows 31 to 39. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 46. Lows 26 to 34. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 40 to 48. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 37 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ CAZ326-301200- Upper San Joaquin River- Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake, and Lake Thomas Edison 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Chance of snow and rain early in the evening, then snow and rain in the late evening and early morning. Snow and rain likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times in the late evening and overnight. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level 7600 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain with snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 7800 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 15 to 27. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 34. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 21 to 33. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 21. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 34. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 24 to 36. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 21 to 33. Chance of snow 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 29 38 33 36 \/ 80 80 80 100 $$ CAZ327-301200- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake, and Shaver Lake 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the late evening and overnight. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 7800 feet. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 7800 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 35. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 21. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 25 to 36. Lows 11 to 23. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 28 to 38. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 25 to 35. Chance of snow 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 28 38 32 35 \/ 90 80 90 100 Shaver Lake 33 45 38 43 \/ 90 80 80 100 Lake Wishon 31 44 35 41 \/ 80 70 80 100 $$ CAZ328-301200- Kings Canyon NP- Including the city of Cedar Grove 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Chance of snow early in the evening, then snow likely in the late evening and overnight. Chance of rain late in the night. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 11 inches. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs 27 to 39. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 11 to 23. West winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 17 to 29. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 12. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 18 to 32. Lows 6 to 18. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 18. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 19 to 33. Lows 11 to 23. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 16 to 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 33 54 38 52 \/ 70 50 60 100 $$ CAZ329-301200- Grant Grove Area- Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Chance of rain and snow early in the evening, then rain and snow likely in the late evening and overnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 38 to 50. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 6400 feet. Lows 24 to 36. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with chance of snow and rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 30. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 30 to 43. Lows 20 to 32. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 33 to 45. Lows 25 to 37. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 30 to 42. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 33 46 38 43 \/ 70 60 70 100 $$ CAZ330-301200- Sequoia NP- Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Chance of snow and rain late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times in the late evening and overnight. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 30 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 7800 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain in the evening, then snow after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 6600 feet. Lows 12 to 30. West winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 19 to 35. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 18. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 21 to 37. Lows 7 to 27. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 37. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 11 to 31. Highs 22 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 19 to 37. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 28 45 32 42 \/ 70 50 60 100 $$ CAZ331-301200- South End of the Upper Sierra- Including the city of Johnsondale 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the late evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 6700 feet. Lows 21 to 35. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 29. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40. Lows 17 to 33. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 21 to 35. Highs 29 to 41. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 27 53 32 51 \/ 40 40 30 100 $$ CAZ332-301200- Kern River Valley- Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows 32 to 38. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 41. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Lows 36 to 42. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 36 43 42 43 \/ 40 40 20 100 Kernville 38 59 43 58 \/ 30 20 20 100 Lake Isabella 41 57 46 58 \/ 30 30 20 100 Weldon 42 59 47 58 \/ 30 20 10 100 $$ CAZ333-301200- Piute Walker Basin- 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 29 to 39. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 32 to 42. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 37 to 47. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ CAZ334-301200- Tehachapi- Including the city of Tehachapi 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the evening, then chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Patchy dense fog through the day. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows 35 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs 39 to 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 41 to 49. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 43 to 51. Lows 37 to 43. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 41 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 41 49 46 51 \/ 50 40 20 100 Tehachapi 38 51 42 53 \/ 40 40 20 100 Twin Oaks 42 52 47 55 \/ 40 30 10 100 $$ CAZ335-301200- Grapevine- Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening, then slight chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 50 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 43 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 52. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 44 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 43 57 46 57 \/ 30 10 20 100 $$ CAZ336-301200- Frazier Mountain Communities- Including the city of Frazier Park 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening, then slight chance of rain late in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 50 to 58. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 50. Lows 32 to 42. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely and chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 45 to 53. Lows 37 to 47. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 43 to 51. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 43 51 43 50 \/ 30 10 30 90 Frazier Park 36 54 36 51 \/ 30 10 20 100 $$ CAZ337-301200- Indian Wells Valley- Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 41 62 46 62 \/ 10 10 10 100 Ridgecrest 38 62 43 63 \/ 10 10 10 90 $$ CAZ338-301200- Mojave Desert Slopes- Including the city of Mojave 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Patchy dense fog through the day. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Near steady temperature around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 51. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 44 to 52. Lows 38 to 44. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 43 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 45 60 49 57 \/ 30 20 10 100 $$ CAZ339-301200- Mojave Desert- Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg, and Edwards AFB 1101 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. 