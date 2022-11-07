CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 6, 2022

893 FPUS56 KHNX 070701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-071200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Rain

likely late in the night. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 55. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 60.

Lows 43 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 53 59 49 54 / 90 80 100 100

CAZ301-071200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Rain

late in the night. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 60 46 55 / 90 80 100 100

CAZ302-071200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain after midnight. Rain late in the night.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 48 58 45 53 / 90 80 100 100

Merced 50 60 46 56 / 100 90 100 100

Chowchilla 47 56 44 54 / 90 90 100 100

Madera 48 56 44 54 / 90 90 90 100

Firebaugh 47 59 44 56 / 80 90 100 100

Mendota 47 60 44 56 / 80 90 90 100

CAZ303-071200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Rain late in the night. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny with

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 47 56 44 53 / 100 90 100 100

Le Grand 47 56 44 53 / 100 90 100 100

CAZ304-071200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rain likely late in the night. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 60 44 54 / 70 80 90 100

Avenal 51 60 47 56 / 60 80 80 100

CAZ305-071200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Rain

likely late in the night. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 49 61 45 58 / 70 80 90 100

Five Points 49 60 44 57 / 70 90 90 100

NAS Lemoore 49 60 45 58 / 80 80 90 100

Kettleman City 51 62 47 59 / 70 70 80 100

CAZ306-071200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Rain

likely late in the night. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny with

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 51 58 46 56 / 80 90 90 100

Kingsburg 49 58 44 56 / 70 90 90 100

Sanger 50 58 44 55 / 80 90 90 100

Kerman 47 58 43 55 / 80 90 90 100

Caruthers 49 59 44 56 / 90 90 90 100

CAZ307-071200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Rain late in the night. Lows

around 50. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 52 58 47 55 / 90 90 90 100

Fresno 52 58 47 55 / 90 90 90 100

CAZ308-071200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain late in the night. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs 48 to 56.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 62.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CAZ309-071200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with chance

of rain late in the night. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 48 62 44 61 / 60 60 80 90

Buttonwillow 48 63 44 62 / 40 60 80 90

CAZ310-071200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain late in the night. Lows around 50. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 49 61 45 60 / 70 60 80 90

Allensworth 50 61 46 61 / 70 70 80 90

Wasco 49 61 44 61 / 40 60 70 90

Delano 50 61 46 61 / 50 70 70 90

McFarland 50 61 45 61 / 50 70 70 90

Shafter 50 61 46 62 / 30 60 70 90

CAZ311-071200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 50 60 45 58 / 80 90 90 100

Hanford 50 60 46 59 / 80 90 80 100

Corcoran 50 61 46 59 / 70 70 80 100

CAZ312-071200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 50 58 44 56 / 70 90 90 100

Dinuba 49 58 44 56 / 70 90 90 100

Visalia 50 60 46 58 / 70 90 80 100

Exeter 50 59 44 57 / 70 90 80 100

Tulare 51 60 46 59 / 70 80 80 100

Lindsay 50 60 44 58 / 70 80 80 100

Porterville 53 60 47 59 / 70 80 80 90

CAZ313-071200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 63. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 53 63 50 60 / 10 60 80 90

CAZ314-071200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 46 to 52. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows 36 to 42.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows 40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 55 62 51 62 / 20 60 70 90

CAZ315-071200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 50 60 46 60 / 50 70 70 90

CAZ316-071200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 57. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 52 64 48 63 / 10 60 70 90

Lamont 53 64 48 63 / 20 60 70 90

Mettler 51 63 47 62 / 20 60 70 90

CAZ317-071200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain until early morning, then rain late in

the night. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 43 48 40 44 / 90 100 100 100

CAZ318-071200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Rain likely after

midnight, then rain late in the night. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows 36 to 44. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 11 inches. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 30 to 38. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 37 to 47. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

23 to 35. Highs 42 to 50.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 35 52 31 48 / 90 100 90 100

Bass Lake 36 46 31 41 / 90 100 90 100

CAZ319-071200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain until early morning, then rain

likely late in the night. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 56. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 53. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 55 46 52 / 90 90 90 100

Three Rivers 48 60 42 56 / 80 80 80 100

Springville 45 54 40 52 / 70 80 70 90

Tule River Reservation 52 58 47 56 / 60 80 70 90

CAZ320-071200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rain late in the night. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows 33 to 45. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 30 to 42. South winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers and snow showers likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Moderate

snow accumulations. Highs 36 to 48. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows 24 to 36. Highs 41 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 59.

Lows 32 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 48 49 44 46 / 90 100 90 100

CAZ321-071200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

CAZ322-071200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain until early

morning, then chance of rain late in the night. Patchy fog late

in the night. Lows 42 to 48. South winds up to 5 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

with snow showers likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 35 to 41.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow showers

likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56. Lows

36 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 36 46 31 43 / 70 80 70 90

CAZ323-071200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow and rain likely until early

morning, then snow and rain late in the night. Patchy dense fog

until early morning, then areas of fog late in the night.

Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 7300 feet. Lows 20 to

30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 19 inches. Highs 24 to 36. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 20 to 32. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 10 to 24. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs

16 to 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 4 to 18. Highs

23 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 23.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 41.

Lows 11 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 25 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 28. Highs

28 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 17 35 9 30 / 90 90 90 100

Wawona 32 45 27 40 / 90 100 90 100

Hetch Hetchy 37 45 33 43 / 90 90 90 100

CAZ324-071200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Rain early in the evening. Rain likely in the

late evening and early morning, then rain late in the night.

Patchy fog late in the evening. Lows 32 to 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 9 inches. Snow level 5800 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 4700 feet.

Lows 27 to 35. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 34 to 44. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers in the evening,

then snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 4300 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 32 to 42. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

18 to 31. Highs 39 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 26 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 31 52 24 48 / 90 100 90 100

CAZ325-071200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog through the night. Rain. Lows 36 to

42. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 5100 feet.

Lows 29 to 37. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 5200 feet. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows

27 to 35. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 32 to 40.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

Highs 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 53.

Lows 28 to 39.

CAZ326-071200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Patchy dense fog through the night. Rain

likely in the evening. Snow likely through the night. Rain after

midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 7800 feet. Lows

21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Snow. Snow may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 23 inches. Highs

24 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 7 to 18 inches. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 19 to 31. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 10 to 22. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 14 to 28. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 4 to 16. Highs

22 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

17.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 41.

Lows 12 to 27.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 29 34 20 29 / 80 80 90 100

CAZ327-071200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog through the night. Areas of dense

freezing fog after midnight. Rain likely in the evening. Snow

likely through the night. Rain after midnight. Precipitation may

be heavy at times late in the night. Snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Snow level 7900 feet. Lows 23 to 31. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Snow and rain in the

morning, then snow in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Near steady

temperature around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 18 inches. Lows 15 to 25. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 17 to 29. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 41.

Lows 15 to 27.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 32 22 29 / 80 90 90 100

Shaver Lake 32 39 27 35 / 90 90 90 100

Lake Wishon 32 39 26 34 / 80 90 90 100

CAZ328-071200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain

in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Patchy dense

fog through the night. Snow may be heavy at times late in the

night. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Snow likely in

the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Highs 22 to 36.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 17 inches. Lows 11 to 21. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 15 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 6 to 18. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 10 to 24. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature

around 7.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 16 to 32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

14.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 17.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 20 to 37. Lows

11 to 23.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 39 53 31 46 / 60 80 80 90

CAZ329-071200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Chance of rain and snow until early morning,

then rain and snow likely late in the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times late in the night. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows 28 to 42. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain and snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Snow

level 7100 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level

5600 feet. Lows 21 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow showers and

rain in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 5700 feet. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 4800 feet. Lows 18 to

32. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 24 to 38. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows 12 to 26. Highs 29 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 50. Lows

23 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 35 38 28 34 / 80 90 80 100

CAZ330-071200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Chance of rain in the evening. Chance of snow through the night.

Rain likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times late in

the night. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 19 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow and rain in the

morning, then snow likely and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches.

Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 25 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 13 inches. Lows 10 to 28. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 18 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 6 to 26. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 13 to 31. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature

around 13.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 19 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

18.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 43. Lows

12 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 27 40 20 35 / 70 90 80 90

CAZ331-071200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy dense fog

in the late evening and overnight. Lows 27 to 41. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain and snow likely.

Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 7700 feet. Highs

35 to 47. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain likely. Snow accumulation

up to 9 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 21 to 37. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Snow level 6300 feet. Highs 30 to 42. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers and rain in the evening,

then snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 17 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 24 to

36. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Widespread frost in the afternoon. Lows 9 to 25. Highs 30 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 29.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 32.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 49. Lows

20 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 27 50 22 47 / 50 70 60 90

CAZ332-071200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows 34 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 48. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Lows

34 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 39 41 36 39 / 40 70 60 90

Kernville 43 58 38 53 / 40 60 60 90

Lake Isabella 45 58 41 55 / 30 60 60 90

Weldon 46 57 42 54 / 30 50 60 90

CAZ333-071200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows 37 to 47. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

showers and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level

5600 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows

22 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

25 to 37.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39. Highs

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

45 to 55.

CAZ334-071200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 33 to 41.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 41 to

49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 43 50 41 47 / 10 60 70 90

Tehachapi 39 53 37 48 / 10 50 60 90

Twin Oaks 45 54 42 49 / 10 50 60 90

CAZ335-071200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows 43 to

49. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 51. Lows

33 to 39.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

43. Highs 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 50 60 47 56 / 30 60 70 90

CAZ336-071200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows 40 to

52. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Moderate

snow accumulations. Lows 32 to 44. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Near steady temperature around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

29 to 41.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. Highs

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45. Highs

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 48 37 43 / 40 70 80 100

Frazier Park 34 53 31 46 / 30 70 70 90

CAZ337-071200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 61 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 54 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

50 to 56. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs 53 to 59.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 51 66 47 59 / 20 30 60 80

Ridgecrest 50 66 46 60 / 10 30 50 80

CAZ338-071200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows 38 to 44.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

31 to 39. Highs 45 to 55.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

42. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 48 60 46 55 / 10 70 60 90

CAZ339-071200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

30 to 36. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

39. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 52 58 50 53 / 10 30 60 80

California City 48 61 46 57 / 10 50 60 90

Edwards AFB 49 63 46 58 / 10 30 60 90

Rosamond 48 61 44 57 / 20 40 70 90

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather