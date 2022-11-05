CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 4, 2022

380 FPUS56 KHNX 050701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ300-052300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late

in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 51 to 57.

West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 55. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 66 57 61 / 20 40 40

CAZ301-052300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 67 53 63 / 20 40 30

CAZ302-052300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 50 59 / 20 50 40

Merced 66 52 62 / 20 50 40

Chowchilla 63 48 59 / 20 40 40

Madera 63 49 59 / 20 40 40

Firebaugh 66 48 62 / 20 30 30

Mendota 66 49 63 / 20 30 30

CAZ303-052300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 63 49 59 / 20 50 40

Le Grand 63 49 59 / 20 50 40

CAZ304-052300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 66 49 65 / 10 20 30

Avenal 65 51 66 / 20 30

CAZ305-052300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 66 49 66 / 10 20 30

Five Points 66 48 64 / 10 30 30

NAS Lemoore 66 48 64 / 10 30 30

Kettleman City 66 51 67 / 20 30

CAZ306-052300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 64 49 61 / 10 30 40

Kingsburg 64 47 62 / 10 30 40

Sanger 64 48 60 / 20 40 40

Kerman 64 48 61 / 20 30 40

Caruthers 64 48 62 / 10 30 40

CAZ307-052300-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 65 51 60 / 20 40 40

Fresno 65 51 61 / 20 40 40

CAZ308-052300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs 50 to 56.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 50 59 / 20 50 40

Merced 66 52 62 / 20 50 40

Chowchilla 63 48 59 / 20 40 40

Madera 63 49 59 / 20 40 40

CAZ309-052300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 45 69 / 10 20

Buttonwillow 65 44 69 / 10 20

CAZ310-052300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Chance of rain showers

in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 45 66 / 20 30

Allensworth 64 45 66 / 20 30

Wasco 63 43 67 / 10 30

Delano 63 45 65 / 20 30

McFarland 63 45 66 / 10 30

Shafter 63 45 67 / 10 20

CAZ311-052300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 66 48 64 / 10 30 30

Hanford 66 48 64 / 10 30 30

Corcoran 66 47 65 / 10 20 30

CAZ312-052300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 63 47 61 / 20 40 40

Dinuba 63 45 61 / 10 30 40

Visalia 64 48 64 / 10 30 40

Exeter 63 46 62 / 10 30 40

Tulare 64 48 63 / 10 30 30

Lindsay 63 45 63 / 10 30 40

Porterville 63 48 63 / 20 30

CAZ313-052300-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. West

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 51 69 / 20

CAZ314-052300-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 53.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows 43 to 49. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows 36 to 42.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 63 50 66 / 10 20

CAZ315-052300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 63 45 64 / 20 30

CAZ316-052300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature around 50.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows 37 to 43.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 63 47 67 / 20

Lamont 63 46 67 / 20

Mettler 62 47 67 / 20

CAZ317-052300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 58 48 52 / 20 60 50

CAZ318-052300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 48. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 34 to 42. South winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 40. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 63 38 56 / 10 50 50

Bass Lake 58 40 51 / 10 50 50

CAZ319-052300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 63. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature around 50. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 57. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 51 59 / 20 40 40

Three Rivers 66 47 64 / 10 20 40

Springville 58 43 59 / 20 30

Tule River Reservation 62 50 62 / 10 30

CAZ320-052300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 41 to 51. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 59. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 47. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain showers likely and snow showers in

the evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around

40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 25 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 41 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 58 50 54 / 10 50 50

CAZ321-052300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ322-052300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds up to 5 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 56 37 53 / 10 40

CAZ323-052300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon, then cloudy with

chance of snow showers and slight chance of rain showers late in

the afternoon. Highs 36 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely and chance of rain

showers. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level above

8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers and rain showers likely in

the evening, then snow showers and rain showers after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy snow

accumulations. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 16 to 28. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 19.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 17 to 31. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 8 to 22. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 17 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 19.

Highs 25 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 26.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 46 22 40 / 30 60 60

Wawona 59 38 51 / 20 60 50

Hetch Hetchy 59 44 52 / 30 70 60

CAZ324-052300-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 62. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 54. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 29 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 4800 feet. Highs

36 to 46. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers in the evening,

then snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 25 to 33. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 33 to 43. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers

likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 22 to 32. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27.

Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34.

Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 66 35 58 / 20 60 50

CAZ325-052300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to 40.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level

5300 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers in the evening,

then snow showers and rain showers likely after midnight. Snow

may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers

likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 41. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 48. Lows

28 to 36.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

CAZ326-052300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers late in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 51. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain showers likely and chance of snow

showers in the evening, then snow showers and rain showers likely

after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 7700 feet.

Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 19.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy

at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature around 17. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 17.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 23 to 37. Lows

12 to 24.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 49 34 40 / 20 50 50

CAZ327-052300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening. Chance

of snow showers and slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows

27 to 35. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then snow showers and rain showers likely after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 7900 feet. Lows

20 to 28. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 8 to 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 32 39 / 10 50 60

Shaver Lake 51 35 44 / 10 40 50

Lake Wishon 54 35 45 / 10 40 50

CAZ328-052300-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers and slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 33. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs 27 to 41. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 8 to 18. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 12 to 26. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 3 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 11 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 12.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 19 to 33.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 21.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 22 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 66 42 59 / 10 30 40

CAZ329-052300-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Widespread

frost through the night. Lows 31 to 45. Northwest winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 39 to 53. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 25 to 39. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 5900 feet. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers with rain showers likely in

the evening, then snow showers and rain showers likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 25 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 13 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 31 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 34.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 50 37 44 / 10 30 50

CAZ330-052300-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost in the evening. Mostly cloudy in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows 22 to 38. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Lows 14 to 32. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 21 to 37.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 8 to 26. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 3 to 23. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 14 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 1 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 22 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 28.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 54 29 46 / 10 20 40

CAZ331-052300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 48 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 54. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 38. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely. Heavy snow

accumulations. Snow level 6400 feet. Highs 31 to 43. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers and rain showers likely.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 18 to 32. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows

13 to 29. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 24 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows

11 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 31.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 61 26 56 / 10 30

CAZ332-052300-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs 59 to

67. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 41. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 49 39 46 / 10 30

Kernville 68 41 63 / 10 30

Lake Isabella 65 43 63 / 10 20

Weldon 67 45 63 / 10 20

CAZ333-052300-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

49 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Highs 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows

21 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

CAZ334-052300-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs 47 to

55. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 47. West

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Light snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 34 to 44. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 50 40 52 / 20

Tehachapi 54 38 56 / 20

Twin Oaks 55 42 57 / 20

CAZ335-052300-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 48.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 51. Lows

34 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 61 49 64 / 20

CAZ336-052300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 50.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 27 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

30 to 42.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 40 54 / 20

Frazier Park 59 32 59 / 20

CAZ337-052300-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 49 to 55. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs 52 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 70 46 70 / 10

Ridgecrest 71 43 72 / 10

CAZ338-052300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs 56 to 68. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Light snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and snow showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

40. Highs 44 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 68 47 67 / 10

CAZ339-052300-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

37. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 66 49 66 / 10

California City 71 44 69 / 10

Edwards AFB 71 45 70 / 10

Rosamond 71 45 70 / 10

