CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

_____

100 FPUS56 KHNX 020601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-021100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust early in the evening. Lows 43 to 49.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 67. Lows

43 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 49 to 55.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs 58 to 64. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 61. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 49 58 44 58 / 10 50 20

$$

CAZ301-021100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 59 41 59 / 10 50 30

$$

CAZ302-021100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 41 57 38 56 / 20 60 30

Merced 43 60 39 59 / 20 60 30

Chowchilla 41 57 36 56 / 40 50 40

Madera 42 57 37 56 / 40 40 40

Firebaugh 41 60 38 58 / 20 50 30

Mendota 42 60 39 59 / 20 40 30

$$

CAZ303-021100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 40 57 36 56 / 40 50 40

Le Grand 41 57 36 56 / 40 50 40

$$

CAZ304-021100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust early in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers early in the

evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 43 59 38 58 / 20 30 30

Avenal 47 59 42 57 / 30 30 30 10

$$

CAZ305-021100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 44 61 40 59 / 40 30 30 10

Five Points 43 61 40 59 / 40 30 30 10

NAS Lemoore 43 61 40 59 / 50 40 40 10

Kettleman City 47 61 42 58 / 50 30 30 10

$$

CAZ306-021100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers early in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 44 58 40 55 / 80 40 40 10

Kingsburg 42 58 38 56 / 90 40 40 10

Sanger 43 58 38 55 / 90 40 40 10

Kerman 42 59 37 56 / 40 40 40

Caruthers 42 59 38 56 / 50 40 40 10

$$

CAZ307-021100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 46 58 41 56 / 70 40 40 10

Fresno 46 59 41 56 / 70 40 40 10

$$

CAZ308-021100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers early in the evening. Patchy blowing dust early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. West winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs 60 to 68. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 41 57 38 56 / 20 60 30

Merced 43 60 39 59 / 20 60 30

Chowchilla 41 57 36 56 / 40 50 40

Madera 42 57 37 56 / 40 40 40

$$

CAZ309-021100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early in

the evening, then chance of rain showers late in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 44 61 39 58 / 70 40 40 20

Buttonwillow 44 61 40 56 / 70 50 50 20

$$

CAZ310-021100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain showers early in the evening, then chance of rain

showers late in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 44 61 40 56 / 90 50 50 20

Allensworth 45 61 40 56 / 100 50 50 20

Wasco 45 60 40 55 / 80 50 50 20

Delano 46 60 41 55 / 90 50 50 20

McFarland 45 59 41 54 / 80 50 50 20

Shafter 46 59 41 54 / 80 50 50 20

$$

CAZ311-021100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers late in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 44 61 40 58 / 70 40 40 10

Hanford 44 61 41 58 / 90 40 40 10

Corcoran 44 61 40 57 / 100 40 40 20

$$

CAZ312-021100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain showers early in the evening, then chance of rain

showers late in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 43 58 38 54 / 100 40 40 10

Dinuba 42 58 36 54 / 100 40 40 10

Visalia 44 59 40 56 / 100 50 50 10

Exeter 44 58 38 53 / 100 50 50 20

Tulare 45 60 41 56 / 100 50 50 20

Lindsay 44 58 38 53 / 100 50 50 20

Porterville 47 58 41 53 / 90 50 50 20

$$

CAZ313-021100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early in the

evening, then chance of rain showers late in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 50 58 44 53 / 70 40 40 20

$$

CAZ314-021100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers early in the evening, then

chance of rain showers late in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 51. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 50 58 45 53 / 80 40 50 30

$$

CAZ315-021100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain showers early in the evening, then chance of rain

showers late in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 46 58 41 53 / 90 50 50 20

$$

CAZ316-021100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 47 58 41 52 / 80 30 50 20

Lamont 48 59 42 53 / 80 40 50 30

Mettler 48 58 42 51 / 70 30 40 20

$$

CAZ317-021100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers early in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 40. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 48 32 49 / 60 50 40

$$

CAZ318-021100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers late in the

evening. Lows 31 to 39. West winds up to 5 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening. Lows 23 to 33. North winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

54 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 48.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs 49 to 57. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Lows 31 to 39. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 55. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 28 50 22 52 / 90 50 40

Bass Lake 29 44 23 46 / 90 50 40

$$

CAZ319-021100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain showers early in the evening, then chance of rain

showers late in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 57. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 45 55 38 54 / 80 40 40 10

Three Rivers 41 55 35 52 / 100 50 50 20

Springville 39 50 33 45 / 90 50 50 20

Tule River Reservation 45 53 40 50 / 90 50 50 20

$$

CAZ320-021100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Rain showers early in the evening, then chance

of rain showers late in the evening. Lows 32 to 44. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 38. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 49. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 43 49 37 48 / 90 40 40 10

$$

CAZ321-021100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers early in the evening, then rain

showers likely late in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ322-021100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Rain showers early in the evening, then chance

of rain showers late in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible early in the evening. Lows 35 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

51 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 45 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 29 39 23 37 / 90 50 50 20

$$

CAZ323-021100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Snow showers early in the evening, then

chance of snow showers late in the evening. Slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times early in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 15 inches. Lows 9 to 23. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 17 to 31. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 1 to 17. West winds up to 5 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 34. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 21. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 36. Highs

31 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the evening, then snow showers and rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows 17 to 29. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 23 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 12 to 26. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 28 to 42. Chance of snow 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 4 27 -3 27 / 90 50 50 10

Wawona 24 42 18 45 / 90 60 40

Hetch Hetchy 30 43 22 45 / 90 60 40

$$

CAZ324-021100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times early in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 4800 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

South winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 45.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 38. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 35. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 20 49 13 51 / 90 60 40

$$

CAZ325-021100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Rain showers and chance of snow showers early

in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers late

in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

5100 feet. Lows 26 to 36. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers and

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers

and rain showers in the evening. Lows 19 to 29. South winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 45. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs 47 to 55. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 41 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 29 to 37. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 52. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

CAZ326-021100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Snow showers early in the evening, then

chance of snow showers late in the evening. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 9 inches. Total

snow accumulation 1 to 11 inches. Lows 9 to 21. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 16 to 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 3 to 15. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

16 to 32. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 19. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs

34 to 46. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of snow showers and rain showers after

midnight. Lows 25 to 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Highs 31 to 43. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 24 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 17 27 10 27 / 100 50 50 10

$$

CAZ327-021100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Snow showers early in the evening, then

chance of snow showers late in the evening. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows 11 to 23. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the south

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 19 to 31. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 5 to 17. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 32. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 27 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 20 27 14 29 / 100 50 40 10

Shaver Lake 25 36 18 36 / 100 40 40 10

Lake Wishon 22 34 16 34 / 100 50 50 10

$$

CAZ328-021100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow showers early in the evening,

then snow showers likely late in the evening. Snow may be heavy

at times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows 7 to 17. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

13 to 27. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 1 to 11. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 11 to 27. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 4 to 14. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs

30 to 44. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 34 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Highs 29 to 43. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 22 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Highs

26 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 27 45 22 44 / 100 50 50 20

$$

CAZ329-021100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Rain showers and snow showers early in

the evening, then chance of snow showers and rain showers late in

the evening. Slight chance of snow showers late in the night.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 19 to 33.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 13 to 27. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 39. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 29. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42. Highs

44 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 54.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 39. Highs 33 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 35. Highs

36 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 26 33 20 32 / 100 50 50 10

$$

CAZ330-021100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Snow showers and rain showers early in

the evening, then chance of snow showers late in the evening.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows 7 to 27. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

16 to 34. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows zero to 20 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 14 to 32. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 23. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs

32 to 46. Lows 20 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 36 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 32 to 48. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Lows 13 to 33. Highs 25 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 29. Highs

28 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 18 33 12 32 / 100 50 50 20

$$

CAZ331-021100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Rain showers with snow showers likely early in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers late in

the evening. Snow may be heavy at times early in the evening.

Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 6200 feet. Lows

19 to 33. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 28 to 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 13 to 29. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs 25 to 39. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 28. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 38. Highs

46 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41. Highs

42 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 39. Highs 35 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 34. Highs

38 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 21 43 16 41 / 90 50 50 30

$$

CAZ332-021100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 52. West winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 31 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 31 35 28 32 / 80 50 50 30

Kernville 37 52 32 48 / 80 40 50 30

Lake Isabella 40 52 35 48 / 80 40 50 30

Weldon 39 51 35 50 / 70 40 50 30

$$

CAZ333-021100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows 29 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 35. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

44. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

44 to 54.

$$

CAZ334-021100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early in

the evening, then rain showers likely late in the evening. Slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 41. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Highs 45 to

53. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 58. Lows

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 40 33 36 / 80 40 40 20

Tehachapi 34 43 30 38 / 70 30 40 20

Twin Oaks 40 45 35 42 / 70 30 40 30

$$

CAZ335-021100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early in the

evening, then rain showers likely late in the evening. Chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 51. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 55.

Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 61. Lows

41 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 46 to 56. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 45 53 41 46 / 80 30 40 20

$$

CAZ336-021100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early in

the evening, then rain showers likely late in the evening. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 33 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 41 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

34 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

33 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 62. Lows

37 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 49. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 45 to 57. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. Highs

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 34 41 30 35 / 60 40 40 20

Frazier Park 28 46 22 40 / 70 40 40 20

$$

CAZ337-021100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 48 59 39 58 / 30 20 40 20

Ridgecrest 47 61 36 59 / 20 10 30 20

$$

CAZ338-021100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly

cloudy late in the evening then becoming partly cloudy then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the night. Chance of rain showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 43 to 55. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 40 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

37 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 68. Lows

41 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68. Lows

43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 45 54 40 51 / 50 20 30 20

$$

CAZ339-021100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers early in

the evening. Chance of rain showers late in the evening, then

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 53 40 52 / 20 10 30 20

California City 44 56 38 54 / 40 10 30 20

Edwards AFB 46 58 38 54 / 30 10 20 20

Rosamond 45 58 38 53 / 40 20 30 20

$$

_____

