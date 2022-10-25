CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-252300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 72 50 69 /

CAZ301-252300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 75 46 71 /

CAZ302-252300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 71 43 68 / 10

Merced 75 45 71 / 10

Chowchilla 73 43 69 /

Madera 73 44 69 /

Firebaugh 74 44 70 /

Mendota 75 44 71 /

CAZ303-252300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 73 43 69 / 10

Le Grand 73 43 69 / 10

CAZ304-252300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 75 47 71 /

Avenal 75 50 70 /

CAZ305-252300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 76 47 71 /

Five Points 76 46 71 /

NAS Lemoore 76 46 71 /

Kettleman City 76 49 71 /

CAZ306-252300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 73 45 70 /

Kingsburg 74 44 70 /

Sanger 73 43 70 /

Kerman 74 43 69 /

Caruthers 74 43 70 /

CAZ307-252300-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 74 48 70 /

Fresno 74 47 71 /

CAZ308-252300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 71 43 68 / 10

Merced 75 45 71 / 10

Chowchilla 73 43 69 /

Madera 73 44 69 /

CAZ309-252300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 75 46 71 /

Buttonwillow 75 45 71 /

CAZ310-252300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 73 45 70 /

Allensworth 74 45 70 /

Wasco 74 44 69 /

Delano 73 46 69 /

McFarland 73 45 69 /

Shafter 75 45 69 /

CAZ311-252300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 75 46 71 /

Hanford 76 44 72 /

Corcoran 74 45 71 /

CAZ312-252300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 74 43 69 /

Dinuba 74 43 69 /

Visalia 75 45 71 /

Exeter 74 44 69 /

Tulare 74 45 70 /

Lindsay 73 44 69 /

Porterville 73 47 69 /

CAZ313-252300-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 74 52 69 /

CAZ314-252300-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 74 50 69 /

CAZ315-252300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 73 45 69 /

CAZ316-252300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 75 47 69 /

Lamont 76 47 70 /

Mettler 74 48 69 /

CAZ317-252300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 45 64 / 10 10

CAZ318-252300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

50. Highs 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Lows

42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 71 36 68 / 10 10

Bass Lake 65 36 61 / 10 10

CAZ319-252300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75. Lows in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 73 47 69 / 10

Three Rivers 75 46 71 /

Springville 68 43 64 /

Tule River Reservation 72 50 68 /

CAZ320-252300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 72. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 72.

Lows 43 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 67 50 64 / 10

CAZ321-252300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ322-252300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

45 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. Lows

46 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 63 37 58 /

CAZ323-252300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 54. Southeast winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 33. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 51. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 34. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 56. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 54. Lows

22 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 50 12 47 / 10 10

Wawona 65 35 61 / 10 10

Hetch Hetchy 66 39 63 / 10 10

CAZ324-252300-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 71 30 68 / 10 10

CAZ325-252300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 37 to

45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

48. Highs 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 67.

Lows 41 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

CAZ326-252300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 54. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 22 to 32. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 32. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 55. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 56. Lows

25 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 51 28 48 / 10 10

CAZ327-252300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

37. Highs 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 55.

Lows 27 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 29 47 / 10 10

Shaver Lake 56 34 53 / 10 10

Lake Wishon 57 33 53 / 10 10

CAZ328-252300-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 52. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 28. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 34 to 50. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

33. Highs 35 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 52.

Lows 21 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 70 39 66 /

CAZ329-252300-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 63. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 43. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 47 to 63. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 64. Lows

33 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 64.

Lows 33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 55 36 51 /

CAZ330-252300-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 36. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 36. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 37 to 55. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 57. Lows

21 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 57.

Lows 22 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 57 28 52 /

CAZ331-252300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 41. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 40. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 61. Lows

29 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 62. Lows

32 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44. Highs

48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 67 27 62 /

CAZ332-252300-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

42 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 57 39 51 /

Kernville 74 41 69 /

Lake Isabella 74 42 69 /

Weldon 75 43 69 /

CAZ333-252300-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 67. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

54 to 64.

CAZ334-252300-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

42 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 62 41 55 /

Tehachapi 65 37 59 /

Twin Oaks 67 43 61 /

CAZ335-252300-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

44 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

45 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 71 50 66 /

CAZ336-252300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 71. Lows

40 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68. Lows

41 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 61 40 56 /

Frazier Park 66 31 61 /

CAZ337-252300-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 75 47 75 /

Ridgecrest 75 44 76 /

CAZ338-252300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

44 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73. Lows

46 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 75 47 71 /

CAZ339-252300-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 70 50 69 /

California City 75 44 73 /

Edwards AFB 76 44 74 /

Rosamond 78 45 74 /

