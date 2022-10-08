CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 65 to 71. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89.

Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 67 93 65 90 /

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 94 61 92 /

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 91 57 90 /

Merced 58 94 58 92 /

Chowchilla 57 92 58 92 /

Madera 58 92 58 91 /

Firebaugh 59 93 58 92 /

Mendota 60 94 60 93 /

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 58 92 58 91 /

Le Grand 58 92 58 92 /

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 66 94 65 93 /

Avenal 70 94 68 93 /

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 63 95 63 94 /

Five Points 61 94 60 93 /

NAS Lemoore 61 94 60 94 /

Kettleman City 68 95 66 94 /

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 61 93 61 92 /

Kingsburg 59 93 59 93 /

Sanger 60 93 60 92 /

Kerman 57 93 58 91 /

Caruthers 59 93 59 92 /

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 65 94 64 92 /

Fresno 64 94 63 92 /

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 90.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs 77 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 63 94 63 92 /

Buttonwillow 62 94 63 93 /

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 60 92 60 91 /

Allensworth 60 93 60 92 /

Wasco 62 92 61 92 /

Delano 62 92 62 91 /

McFarland 62 92 62 92 /

Shafter 62 93 63 91 /

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 61 94 60 92 /

Hanford 59 95 59 94 /

Corcoran 60 94 60 92 /

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 60 93 60 92 /

Dinuba 60 92 60 92 /

Visalia 59 93 58 92 /

Exeter 62 92 62 91 /

Tulare 62 92 61 92 /

Lindsay 63 92 63 91 /

Porterville 67 92 65 91 /

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 70 92 70 91 /

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 68 92 68 91 /

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 64 91 63 90 /

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 67 93 66 92 /

Lamont 65 94 65 92 /

Mettler 67 91 67 90 /

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 64 86 63 86 /

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 84. Lows

50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 55 90 54 89 /

Bass Lake 55 84 55 83 /

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 65 92 65 91 /

Three Rivers 65 94 65 92 /

Springville 63 87 63 85 /

Tule River Reservation 70 91 69 89 /

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 86. Lows

51 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 70 86 68 85 /

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 82. Lows

53 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 55 79 54 77 / 10

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 53. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 73. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 52. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 50. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 68. Lows

31 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 32 67 32 65 / 10

Wawona 53 83 53 82 /

Hetch Hetchy 59 86 57 84 /

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 82. Lows

45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 91 48 89 /

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 79. Lows

48 to 60.

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 66. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 65. Lows

31 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 44 68 44 65 / 10

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 67.

Lows 35 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 64. Lows

33 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 48 67 47 65 / 10

Shaver Lake 52 74 51 73 /

Lake Wishon 50 73 50 71 / 10

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 60. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41. Highs

42 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

40. Highs 41 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39. Highs

41 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 57 85 56 83 / 10

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 80. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 78. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 76. Lows

40 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 55 71 54 69 / 10

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 55. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 53. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 52. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 67.

Lows 29 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 66. Lows

27 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 45 71 45 70 / 10

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 74. Lows

37 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 45 83 44 82 / 10

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows

53 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 58 75 57 73 / 10

Kernville 60 91 59 90 / 10

Lake Isabella 61 92 60 90 /

Weldon 62 91 61 90 / 10

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

47 to 60.

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 81. Lows

50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 61 80 60 78 / 10

Tehachapi 52 83 51 81 / 10

Twin Oaks 61 84 60 83 / 10

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

53 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 70 89 68 87 /

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 83. Lows

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 57 75 57 75 /

Frazier Park 49 81 50 80 / 10

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 66 92 66 91 /

Ridgecrest 62 93 62 93 /

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 62 90 63 90 /

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 67 87 66 86 /

California City 60 91 59 91 /

Edwards AFB 57 91 58 91 / 10

Rosamond 60 92 60 92 /

