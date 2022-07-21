CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs

91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 98 68 95 / 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. Highs

98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

Highs 96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 102 66 100 / 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs

98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 101 62 100 / 0 0 0

Merced 103 64 103 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 103 62 102 / 0 0 0

Madera 103 64 103 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 103 63 101 / 0 0 0

Mendota 104 64 103 / 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs

99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

Highs 96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 103 66 103 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 103 65 101 / 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

98 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 106 71 106 / 0 0 0

Avenal 105 73 104 / 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Highs

99 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

Highs 98 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 105 67 104 / 0 0 0

Five Points 106 66 105 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 105 66 104 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 107 71 106 / 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

99 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 105 68 105 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 105 65 105 / 0 0 0

Sanger 105 66 104 / 0 0 0

Kerman 104 63 103 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 105 65 104 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Highs

100 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 105 71 104 / 0 0 0

Fresno 105 71 104 / 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs

98 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 101 62 100 / 0 0 0

Merced 103 64 103 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 103 62 102 / 0 0 0

Madera 103 64 103 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

100 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

71. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 105 69 105 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 105 72 104 / 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

99 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

71. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 103 67 102 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 105 68 104 / 0 0 0

Wasco 104 68 103 / 0 0 0

Delano 103 70 103 / 0 0 0

McFarland 104 69 103 / 0 0 0

Shafter 105 70 103 / 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 105 67 104 / 0 0 0

Hanford 105 66 104 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 105 68 104 / 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Highs

99 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

70. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 105 66 103 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 104 65 103 / 0 0 0

Visalia 103 65 102 / 0 0 0

Exeter 104 67 103 / 0 0 0

Tulare 104 69 103 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 103 68 102 / 0 0 0

Porterville 103 71 102 / 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104.

Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 103 77 102 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104.

Lows 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 103 74 103 / 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 74.

Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 103.

Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 103 69 102 / 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 77.

Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 103.

Lows 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 104 73 103 / 0 0 0

Lamont 104 72 103 / 0 0 0

Mettler 102 74 100 / 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. Highs

96 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

Highs 93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 97 70 96 / 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 100 62 100 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 95 63 94 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Highs

96 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to

75. Highs 95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 104 69 103 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 104 72 103 / 0 0 0

Springville 97 69 96 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 100 76 100 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

75. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 99 75 98 / 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 101.

Lows 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 74.

Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95.

Lows 64 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 87 63 87 / 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...

72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...

70 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 79 45 79 / 0 0 0

Wawona 94 63 94 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 97 68 95 / 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 102 60 102 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 82 to 92.

Upper San Joaquin River-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 79 58 80 / 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 72 at

5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...

73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

71 at 5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 85 at

5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 85 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 79 58 78 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 83 61 83 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 80 61 80 / 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 at 5000 feet...74 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66 at 5000 feet...54 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 at 5000 feet...75 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64 at 5000 feet...52 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66 at

5000 feet...52 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 63 at

5000 feet...51 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs around 87 at 5000 feet...

72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 63 at 5000 feet...

51 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 85 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 96 63 96 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 71 at

5000 feet...51 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...

71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

71 at 5000 feet...51 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 87 at

5000 feet...70 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to

74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 82 62 82 / 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 80 55 80 / 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

75 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92 at

5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to

80 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to

78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 92 56 92 / 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

Highs 94 to 102.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows

66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 82 66 82 / 0 0 0

Kernville 101 70 100 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 99 73 98 / 0 0 0

Weldon 101 73 100 / 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

Tehachapi-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94.

Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 87 63 86 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 90 65 89 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 95 68 93 / 0 0 0

Grapevine-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94.

Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 98 75 97 / 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93.

Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 84 63 83 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 87 58 87 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 111. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 111. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78.

Highs 100 to 108.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows

72 to 77.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 104. Lows

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 108 81 108 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 110 78 109 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 102. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows 71 to

81. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 92 to 102. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 69 to 79.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 103 79 101 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

148 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 78. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 74.

Highs 99 to 105.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102. Lows

67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 102 77 102 / 0 0 0

California City 105 75 105 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 105 73 105 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 105 73 103 / 0 0 0

