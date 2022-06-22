CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

_____

841 FPUS56 KHNX 220601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-221100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 71 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 74. Highs 94 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 71 97 71 98 / 0 0 20 0

=

$$

CAZ301-221100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 67 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs 99 to

107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 67 99 68 101 / 0 0 20 0

=

$$

CAZ302-221100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs 98 to

106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 96 66 99 / 0 0 20 0

Merced 65 99 66 101 / 0 0 20 20

Chowchilla 64 97 66 100 / 0 0 20 20

Madera 65 97 66 100 / 0 20 20 20

Firebaugh 63 99 66 101 / 0 0 20 20

Mendota 64 99 66 101 / 0 20 20 20

=

$$

CAZ303-221100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 66 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs 98 to

106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 67 97 67 100 / 0 0 20 20

Le Grand 66 97 67 100 / 0 0 20 20

=

$$

CAZ304-221100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 68 97 69 98 / 0 20 20 20

Avenal 69 97 71 96 / 0 30 20 20

=

$$

CAZ305-221100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 107. Lows 65 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 99 67 99 / 0 20 20 20

Five Points 64 99 66 100 / 0 20 20 20

NAS Lemoore 64 98 66 99 / 0 20 30 20

Kettleman City 67 99 70 98 / 0 20 30 20

=

$$

CAZ306-221100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 107. Lows 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 67 97 68 100 / 0 20 30 30

Kingsburg 66 97 66 100 / 0 30 30 30

Sanger 68 97 67 100 / 0 30 30 30

Kerman 62 97 66 99 / 0 20 20 20

Caruthers 64 97 66 99 / 0 20 20 20

=

$$

CAZ307-221100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds in the evening

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 98 to 103. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs

100 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 71 97 71 100 / 0 20 30 30

Fresno 70 97 71 101 / 0 20 30 30

=

$$

CAZ308-221100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 68 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 74. Highs 98 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 96 66 99 / 0 0 20 0

Merced 65 99 66 101 / 0 0 20 20

Chowchilla 64 97 66 100 / 0 0 20 20

Madera 65 97 66 100 / 0 20 20 20

=

$$

CAZ309-221100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. Highs 99 to

106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 97 66 98 / 0 30 30 20

Buttonwillow 66 97 68 99 / 0 40 30 20

=

$$

CAZ310-221100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 64 to 69.

West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 63 to 68. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs 98 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 94 64 97 / 0 40 30 30

Allensworth 66 97 65 98 / 0 40 30 30

Wasco 65 96 66 98 / 20 40 30 30

Delano 67 97 66 98 / 0 40 30 30

McFarland 67 96 66 98 / 20 50 30 30

Shafter 67 95 67 98 / 20 50 30 30

=

$$

CAZ311-221100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 99 to

106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 65 97 66 98 / 0 20 30 20

Hanford 64 98 66 101 / 0 30 30 20

Corcoran 66 97 66 98 / 0 30 30 30

=

$$

CAZ312-221100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 96 to 101.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs 99 to

106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 68 97 66 99 / 0 30 30 30

Dinuba 68 97 66 99 / 0 30 30 30

Visalia 65 96 66 99 / 0 30 30 30

Exeter 69 97 67 99 / 0 40 40 30

Tulare 69 97 68 99 / 0 40 30 30

Lindsay 69 97 67 98 / 0 40 40 30

Porterville 71 97 69 98 / 0 40 40 30

=

$$

CAZ313-221100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 68 to 73. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 94 to 99. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds in the evening

becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 70 to

77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 72 96 73 97 / 0 40 30 20

=

$$

CAZ314-221100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 66 to 76.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 67 to 75. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows 69 to

77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 73 94 73 98 / 20 40 40 30

=

$$

CAZ315-221100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 67 to 73.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 66 to 72. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 74. Highs 97 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 68 96 67 98 / 0 40 40 30

=

$$

CAZ316-221100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 68 to 76. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 70 to 75. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 71 to

78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 71 98 71 98 / 20 60 40 30

Lamont 70 97 71 98 / 20 50 40 30

Mettler 71 96 72 96 / 0 50 30 20

=

$$

CAZ317-221100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 98. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 65 to 71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 94 to 100.

Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. Highs 96 to

103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 90 66 92 / 0 0 20 30

=

$$

CAZ318-221100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 58 93 57 93 / 0 0 20 30

Bass Lake 59 86 58 87 / 0 20 20 30

=

$$

CAZ319-221100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 91 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 92 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 97 69 98 / 0 20 30 30

Three Rivers 69 98 68 98 / 0 40 30 30

Springville 66 90 65 91 / 0 40 40 30

Tule River Reservation 74 94 73 95 / 0 50 40 30

=

$$

CAZ320-221100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 64 to

74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 72 91 69 91 / 0 20 20 30

=

$$

CAZ321-221100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Lows 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows 69 to 76.

=

$$

CAZ322-221100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 83 to

93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 63 to

73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 58 79 56 80 / 0 60 50 40

=

$$

CAZ323-221100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

78 to 84 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...61 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 39 71 39 68 / 0 20 30 50

Wawona 57 86 56 86 / 0 20 20 40

Hetch Hetchy 63 88 62 87 / 0 20 20 40

=

$$

CAZ324-221100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

79 to 89. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 78 to 88.

Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 93 56 91 / 0 30 20 40

=

$$

CAZ325-221100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 75 to 85. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 56 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 75 to 85.

Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

80 to 90.

=

$$

CAZ326-221100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near the crest,

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 48 67 46 65 / 0 20 30 60

=

$$

CAZ327-221100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...64 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...

45 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 74 to 81 at 5000 feet...65 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 73 to 82 at 5000 feet...65 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 84 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...

70 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 68 49 68 / 0 30 30 50

Shaver Lake 54 76 53 76 / 0 30 30 40

Lake Wishon 54 73 53 74 / 0 40 30 60

=

$$

CAZ328-221100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59 at 5000 feet...45 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows around 58 at 5000 feet...44 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 77 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows around 56 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs around 80 at 5000 feet...64 to

74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 59 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 55 85 54 85 / 0 60 50 60

=

$$

CAZ329-221100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...63 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Lows 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 74 to 79 at

5000 feet...64 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 30 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...64 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...67 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...

69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 56 73 55 74 / 0 40 30 50

=

$$

CAZ330-221100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 49 71 48 72 / 0 60 40 50

=

$$

CAZ331-221100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

56 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

65 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 51 84 51 85 / 0 60 40 40

=

$$

CAZ332-221100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 64 to 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 83 to 91. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 63 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs 90 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 66 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 59 73 60 75 / 0 60 40 40

Kernville 65 90 64 93 / 0 50 40 30

Lake Isabella 69 90 68 93 / 0 50 30 30

Weldon 67 89 67 91 / 0 50 40 30

=

$$

CAZ333-221100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

81 to 91.

=

$$

CAZ334-221100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 60 to

70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 62 80 61 81 / 20 60 30 20

Tehachapi 59 82 58 85 / 20 60 30 30

Twin Oaks 68 86 67 88 / 20 60 30 30

=

$$

CAZ335-221100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 62 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 61 to 69. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds in the morning becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

83 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 69 92 69 91 / 20 50 30 20

=

$$

CAZ336-221100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

83 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 59 77 59 78 / 0 40 30 20

Frazier Park 56 83 55 85 / 20 50 20 20

=

$$

CAZ337-221100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 68 to 74. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 96. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 91 to 100.

West winds around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 68 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 73 93 74 98 / 0 60 40 30

Ridgecrest 70 94 71 99 / 0 60 40 30

=

$$

CAZ338-221100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 63 to 73. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 83 to 93. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 69 89 71 93 / 20 60 40 30

=

$$

CAZ339-221100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 63 to 71.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 92 to 98. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 72 86 73 91 / 0 60 40 30

California City 65 91 66 96 / 20 60 40 30

Edwards AFB 64 91 66 96 / 20 60 40 30

Rosamond 65 91 66 96 / 20 60 40 20

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather