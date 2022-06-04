CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022

_____

248 FPUS56 KHNX 040601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-041100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows

59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

Highs 90 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 59 80 63 83 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ301-041100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 95 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 58 83 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-041100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

Highs 95 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 82 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 59 85 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 85 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 58 85 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 85 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 57 86 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-041100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

Highs 95 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 59 84 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 58 84 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-041100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

Highs 95 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 57 87 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 61 87 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-041100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 59 87 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 58 87 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 59 87 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 61 88 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-041100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 60 87 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 59 87 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 59 86 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 57 85 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 87 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-041100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 62 86 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 62 86 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-041100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

Highs 95 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Highs

100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 82 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 59 85 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 85 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 58 85 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-041100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

Highs 95 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Highs

101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 59 88 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 61 89 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-041100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 59 86 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 60 87 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 59 87 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 60 87 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 59 87 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 87 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-041100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

Highs 95 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 59 87 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 61 88 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 59 87 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-041100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 58 86 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 57 86 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 60 87 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 59 86 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 61 87 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 59 86 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 61 86 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-041100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows 65 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

Highs 96 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 85 65 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-041100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

91 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 97 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 64 87 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-041100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

90 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

Highs 95 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 59 85 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-041100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs 92 to

97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75.

Highs 96 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 61 86 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 61 87 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 62 85 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-041100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

Highs 91 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 76 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-041100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 51 79 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 52 74 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-041100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 91. Lows

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Highs

97 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 59 84 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 58 87 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 56 80 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 83 62 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-041100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 59 77 61 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-041100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. Highs

88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

66 to 75.

=

$$

CAZ322-041100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 49 69 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-041100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

68 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 84 at

5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to

88 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 35 61 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 50 74 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 56 74 57 76 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ324-041100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

59 to 69. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 51 78 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-041100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

=

$$

CAZ326-041100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 42 57 43 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-041100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70 at 5000 feet...57 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74 at

5000 feet...63 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64 at

5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...

70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...

48 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 43 59 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 47 64 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 47 65 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-041100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 53 at 5000 feet...39 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 74 at 5000 feet...57 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 53 at 5000 feet...

39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80 at

5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows around 57 at 5000 feet...

41 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 at

5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs around 87 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 49 79 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-041100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...55 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

40 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...59 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77 at

5000 feet...61 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 88 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 49 64 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-041100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 86 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 42 64 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-041100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

74 to 84 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 44 74 44 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-041100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows 55 to 63. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 82. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 56 to 64. West winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs

86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.

Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 51 62 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 58 82 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 81 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 61 80 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-041100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 25 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 82 to 92.

=

$$

CAZ334-041100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 50 67 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 52 71 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 58 75 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-041100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

54 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 58 80 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-041100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 55 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 68 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 46 74 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-041100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 86 to 95. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to 69. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

Highs 99 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 69 92 69 95 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 65 94 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-041100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy, cooler.

Lows 56 to 66. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 73 to 83. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows

57 to 67. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

77 to 87. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

58 to 68. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

64 to 74. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 63 82 64 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-041100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 83 to 89. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 61 to 66. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 86 to 94. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

60 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows

65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 65 85 66 89 / 0 0 0 0

California City 61 87 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 61 87 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 61 86 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather