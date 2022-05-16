CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022

_____

420 FPUS56 KHNX 161201

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-162300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows

60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 80 53 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-162300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 84 51 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-162300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to

67. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

55 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 85 49 89 / 0 0 0

Merced 86 51 89 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 86 51 89 / 0 0 0

Madera 86 51 89 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 86 51 89 / 0 0 0

Mendota 86 51 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-162300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to

65. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

55 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 86 51 89 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 86 51 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-162300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 88 52 89 / 0 0 0

Avenal 87 56 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-162300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

58 to 67. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 59 to

64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 89 52 89 / 0 0 0

Five Points 88 51 89 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 88 52 89 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 89 55 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-162300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

57 to 66. Highs around 92.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 89. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 95. Lows 58 to

63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 88 55 89 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 88 54 89 / 0 0 0

Sanger 88 54 89 / 0 0 0

Kerman 86 51 89 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 88 52 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-162300-

Fresno-Clovis-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 60 to

65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 87 56 89 / 0 0 0

Fresno 87 57 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-162300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 86 to 95.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 85 49 89 / 0 0 0

Merced 86 51 89 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 86 51 89 / 0 0 0

Madera 86 51 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-162300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66.

Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 88 54 88 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 88 56 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-162300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 87 53 86 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 88 54 87 / 0 0 0

Wasco 87 54 86 / 0 0 0

Delano 87 54 86 / 0 0 0

McFarland 86 54 86 / 0 0 0

Shafter 87 55 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-162300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

57 to 66. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 89 53 89 / 0 0 0

Hanford 89 54 89 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 89 54 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-162300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

56 to 65. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 59 to

64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 88 54 88 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 88 53 88 / 0 0 0

Visalia 88 54 87 / 0 0 0

Exeter 87 54 87 / 0 0 0

Tulare 88 56 88 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 87 54 86 / 0 0 0

Porterville 86 55 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-162300-

Buena Vista-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 88 to

93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 84 60 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-162300-

Bakersfield-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 58 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 87 59 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-162300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 85 to 94.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 86 53 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-162300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 97. Lows 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 86 57 86 / 0 0 0

Lamont 86 57 86 / 0 0 0

Mettler 85 57 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-162300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 59 to

64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 78 52 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-162300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 52 to

62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 81 47 82 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 77 49 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-162300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

Highs 85 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 60 to

65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 85 53 86 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 87 54 87 / 0 0 0

Springville 80 52 80 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 84 57 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-162300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 55 to

65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 79 55 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-162300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

=

$$

CAZ322-162300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 55 to

63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 70 48 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-162300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...

58 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 76 at 5000 feet...

56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...

63 to 69 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 65 33 66 / 0 0 0

Wawona 78 48 80 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 78 54 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-162300-

Yosemite Valley-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 80 51 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-162300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

75 to 85.

=

$$

CAZ326-162300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 56 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 61 40 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-162300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...60 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77 at 5000 feet...65 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...

43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76 at 5000 feet...62 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 49 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...

60 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...

66 to 71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 61 42 63 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 66 44 67 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 68 45 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-162300-

Kings Canyon NP-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54 at 5000 feet...

39 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55 at 5000 feet...

40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 78 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 81 48 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-162300-

Grant Grove Area-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...58 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...58 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...64 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62 at

5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...

62 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...

59 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...61 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...

64 to 69 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 65 46 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-162300-

Sequoia NP-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...

61 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 65 41 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-162300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to

58 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 80 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to

53 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 57 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...

64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 76 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 76 43 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-162300-

Kern River Valley-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 59. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy.

Lows 53 to 63. Highs 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 63 48 64 / 0 0 0

Kernville 84 54 83 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 82 56 82 / 0 0 0

Weldon 82 57 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-162300-

Piute Walker Basin-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 25 to 30 mph

in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 48 to 58. West winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

=

$$

CAZ334-162300-

Tehachapi-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 76. West winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 25 to

30 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy.

Lows 50 to 60. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 53 to

63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 68 45 68 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 71 48 71 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 76 54 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-162300-

Grapevine-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 80 52 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-162300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 68 45 68 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 73 43 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-162300-

Indian Wells Valley-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 88 to 97. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy.

Lows 60 to 68. Highs 90 to 99.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

Highs 88 to 95.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 94 64 93 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 97 59 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-162300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy. Highs 75 to 85.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy. Lows

53 to 63. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around

65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 82 to 92. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 77 to 87.

Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 84 60 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-162300-

Mojave Desert-

500 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 84 to 92. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 66.

Highs 86 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 88 61 87 / 0 0 0

California City 89 57 89 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 89 57 89 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 88 57 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather