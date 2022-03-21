CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022

_____

922 FPUS56 KHNX 211301

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-212300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 76 54 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-212300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54.

Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 76 50 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-212300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 77 46 80 / 0 0 0

Merced 76 46 80 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 73 47 80 / 0 0 0

Madera 73 47 79 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 75 47 80 / 0 0 0

Mendota 75 47 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-212300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 74 47 80 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 74 48 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-212300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 73 51 79 / 0 0 0

Avenal 72 54 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-212300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows

50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 73 49 80 / 0 0 0

Five Points 74 48 80 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 73 46 80 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 72 50 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-212300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 72 48 80 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 72 48 80 / 0 0 0

Sanger 71 48 80 / 0 0 0

Kerman 73 46 80 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 72 46 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-212300-

Fresno-Clovis-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 71 50 79 / 0 0 0

Fresno 72 50 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-212300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 77 46 80 / 0 0 0

Merced 76 46 80 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 73 47 80 / 0 0 0

Madera 73 47 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-212300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58.

Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 72 46 80 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 73 46 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-212300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 71 44 79 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 71 45 79 / 0 0 0

Wasco 72 46 80 / 0 0 0

Delano 70 46 79 / 0 0 0

McFarland 71 47 80 / 0 0 0

Shafter 72 48 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-212300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 72 46 80 / 0 0 0

Hanford 72 46 80 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 71 45 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-212300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 73. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 71 48 80 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 71 48 80 / 0 0 0

Visalia 71 48 78 / 0 0 0

Exeter 70 50 78 / 0 0 0

Tulare 71 48 79 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 70 49 78 / 0 0 0

Porterville 70 50 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-212300-

Buena Vista-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

Highs 81 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 68 57 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-212300-

Bakersfield-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. East winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 71 52 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-212300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 79 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 69 48 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-212300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63.

Highs 79 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 70 50 81 / 0 0 0

Lamont 71 49 81 / 0 0 0

Mettler 70 49 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-212300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 65 49 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-212300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 67 45 74 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 64 43 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-212300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61.

Highs 76 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 68 52 76 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 70 48 78 / 0 0 0

Springville 64 49 72 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 68 55 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-212300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 63 52 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-212300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

Highs 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

69 to 74.

=

$$

CAZ322-212300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 59 44 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-212300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the

morning. Gusts up to 50 mph. Over higher elevations, northeast

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 53 25 55 / 0 0 0

Wawona 67 43 71 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 70 50 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-212300-

Yosemite Valley-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 65. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 48 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-212300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

=

$$

CAZ326-212300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51. North winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds around

25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 45 33 47 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-212300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...49 to 54 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...35 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

57 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...44 to

50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 53 38 56 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 55 38 62 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 57 40 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-212300-

Kings Canyon NP-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs around 62 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 64 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...

54 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 67 42 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-212300-

Grant Grove Area-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...48 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

53 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 54 44 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-212300-

Sequoia NP-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

45 to 52 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to

48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 55 32 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-212300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 42 to

51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 64 35 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-212300-

Kern River Valley-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 79. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 75 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to

56. Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 54 45 62 / 0 0 0

Kernville 71 46 78 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 70 47 78 / 0 0 0

Weldon 72 49 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-212300-

Piute Walker Basin-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

56 to 66.

=

$$

CAZ334-212300-

Tehachapi-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 46 67 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 42 69 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 63 48 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-212300-

Grapevine-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 64 48 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-212300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 56 45 66 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 60 39 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-212300-

Indian Wells Valley-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

81 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

80 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Highs

72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 76 53 81 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 78 49 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-212300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 51 to

59. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 72 47 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-212300-

Mojave Desert-

600 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 76. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

81 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 72 56 76 / 0 0 0

California City 74 45 80 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 73 43 79 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 73 43 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather