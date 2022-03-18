CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-181100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows

43 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 44 73 49 59 / 0 0 0 90

CAZ301-181100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 41 75 47 61 / 0 0 0 90

CAZ302-181100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 76 46 61 / 0 0 0 90

Merced 39 76 47 63 / 0 0 0 90

Chowchilla 39 75 47 61 / 0 0 0 90

Madera 40 75 49 61 / 0 0 0 90

Firebaugh 40 76 47 63 / 0 0 0 90

Mendota 40 76 47 63 / 0 0 0 90

CAZ303-181100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Light

winds in the evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 39 76 47 61 / 0 0 0 90

Le Grand 39 75 48 61 / 0 0 0 90

CAZ304-181100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 64 to 69. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 45 75 49 65 / 0 0 0 80

Avenal 46 74 51 66 / 0 0 0 70

CAZ305-181100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 43 76 49 67 / 0 0 0 80

Five Points 41 77 48 66 / 0 0 0 80

NAS Lemoore 41 76 48 66 / 0 0 0 70

Kettleman City 44 76 49 68 / 0 0 0 70

CAZ306-181100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

around 39.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 42 76 49 66 / 0 0 0 80

Kingsburg 41 75 48 66 / 0 0 0 80

Sanger 41 75 47 65 / 0 0 0 80

Kerman 40 76 48 64 / 0 0 0 80

Caruthers 41 76 49 66 / 0 0 0 80

CAZ307-181100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 62 to 67. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 44 75 50 64 / 0 0 0 80

Fresno 44 76 50 65 / 0 0 0 80

CAZ308-181100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 65 to 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows 40 to

45. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 76 46 61 / 0 0 0 90

Merced 39 76 47 63 / 0 0 0 90

Chowchilla 39 75 47 61 / 0 0 0 90

Madera 40 75 49 61 / 0 0 0 90

CAZ309-181100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds in the evening becoming west

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 67 to

72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 41 76 46 69 / 0 0 0 60

Buttonwillow 42 77 46 71 / 0 0 0 50

CAZ310-181100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 67 to

72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 39 75 46 68 / 0 0 0 60

Allensworth 40 75 46 69 / 0 0 0 60

Wasco 41 76 46 70 / 0 0 0 50

Delano 41 75 46 69 / 0 0 0 60

McFarland 42 75 47 69 / 0 0 0 50

Shafter 43 76 48 71 / 0 0 0 50

CAZ311-181100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 41 76 48 67 / 0 0 0 70

Hanford 41 76 47 67 / 0 0 0 70

Corcoran 40 75 47 68 / 0 0 0 70

CAZ312-181100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds

in the evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 41 75 47 66 / 0 0 0 80

Dinuba 41 75 47 66 / 0 0 0 70

Visalia 42 74 49 66 / 0 0 0 70

Exeter 43 74 49 66 / 0 0 0 70

Tulare 42 75 48 67 / 0 0 0 70

Lindsay 42 73 48 66 / 0 0 0 60

Porterville 44 74 49 67 / 0 0 0 60

CAZ313-181100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 51 73 56 68 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ314-181100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 43 to 51.

Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 47 76 51 71 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ315-181100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds in the evening becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light

winds in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 42 73 48 68 / 0 0 0 50

CAZ316-181100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 44 to 52.

Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 45 75 49 71 / 0 0 0 30

Lamont 45 76 49 71 / 0 0 0 30

Mettler 45 74 49 70 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ317-181100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 38 to 44.

Light winds in the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

73 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 44 66 48 56 / 0 0 0 90

CAZ318-181100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 36 69 40 58 / 0 0 0 90

Bass Lake 36 66 40 55 / 0 0 0 80

CAZ319-181100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

72 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 45 72 51 61 / 0 0 0 80

Three Rivers 43 73 47 66 / 0 0 0 60

Springville 43 68 47 61 / 0 0 0 50

Tule River Reservation 49 71 54 65 / 0 0 0 50

CAZ320-181100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance

of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 48 66 51 56 / 0 0 0 80

=

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

CAZ322-181100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 36 to 44.

Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 37 62 41 55 / 0 0 0 50

CAZ323-181100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around

25 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at

8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 25 to

34 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 55 at

5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 13 52 18 42 / 0 0 0 80

Wawona 34 66 38 53 / 0 0 0 90

Hetch Hetchy 39 67 43 54 / 0 0 0 90

CAZ324-181100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 44 to 54.

Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 26 to 36.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 67 41 55 / 0 0 0 90

CAZ325-181100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 28 to 38.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

CAZ326-181100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then slight chance

of snow after midnight. Windy, colder. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 14 to 24. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 42. Lows

19 to 29.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 23 45 28 36 / 0 0 0 70

CAZ327-181100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely and

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then slight chance

of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...17 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

53 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...31 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 52 33 42 / 0 0 0 80

Shaver Lake 33 56 37 47 / 0 0 0 80

Lake Wishon 30 56 34 47 / 0 0 0 70

CAZ328-181100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs around 52 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Windy, colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows around 30 at 5000 feet...15 to

25 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings

around 5 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

52 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows around 35 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 33 67 36 58 / 0 0 0 60

CAZ329-181100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

33 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

51 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 37 55 40 48 / 0 0 0 70

CAZ330-181100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow and rain likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Windy, colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

30 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

in the evening. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 25 55 28 47 / 0 0 0 60

CAZ331-181100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Windy, colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 6000 feet. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 27 66 32 58 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ332-181100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 60 to

68. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

36 to 42. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

72 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 37 58 42 50 / 0 0 0 40

Kernville 39 74 44 66 / 0 0 0 30

Lake Isabella 41 74 46 66 / 0 0 0 30

Weldon 41 75 47 66 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ333-181100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 52 to

62. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level above 6000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

CAZ334-181100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

32 to 42. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 40 63 46 56 / 0 0 0 30

Tehachapi 36 66 40 60 / 0 0 0 20

Twin Oaks 41 68 47 63 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ335-181100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 41 68 46 64 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ336-181100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 33 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 62 43 56 / 0 0 0 30

Frazier Park 32 65 37 59 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ337-181100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs

69 to 76. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Windy. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 72. Lows

38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

75 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 45 76 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 41 78 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-181100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Windy, colder. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 43 74 47 70 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ339-181100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 69 to 75. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 67. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

75 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 49 73 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

California City 39 76 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 38 76 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 38 76 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

