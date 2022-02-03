CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022

_____

827 FPUS56 KHNX 030701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-031200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 38 59 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-031200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 35 59 35 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-031200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 34. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

32 to 37.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 63 to 70. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 31 59 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 30 59 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 30 59 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 32 58 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 30 60 32 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 31 60 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-031200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 32 58 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 32 58 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-031200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 35 59 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 37 59 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-031200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 66 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 33 59 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 32 60 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 31 59 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 34 59 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-031200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

28 to 33. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 63 to 71. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 65 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 32 59 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 31 59 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 33 59 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 30 59 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 30 59 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-031200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 64 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 35 59 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 34 59 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-031200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 31 59 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 30 59 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 30 59 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 32 58 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-031200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 34. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to

36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 34 to

40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 30 60 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 31 62 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-031200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

28 to 33. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 63 to 71. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 65 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 28 59 30 62 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 29 59 31 62 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 31 61 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 31 60 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 32 60 34 63 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 32 61 34 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-031200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

28 to 33. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 63 to 70. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 30 59 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 30 60 32 64 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 30 59 31 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-031200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 63 to 71. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 33 59 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 33 59 34 63 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 31 59 33 62 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 34 59 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 32 59 34 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 34 59 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 35 59 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-031200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 39.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 40 59 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-031200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 38.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 35 61 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-031200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 38.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 34 to

40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 33 59 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-031200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 39.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 57 to

62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 72. Lows

40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 33 61 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 33 61 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 33 61 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-031200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 61 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 33 53 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-031200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 27 57 29 60 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 27 53 28 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-031200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 36 57 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 34 58 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 33 54 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 40 57 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-031200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Areas of frost

after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 35 53 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-031200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

=

$$

CAZ322-031200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 28 50 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-031200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...

18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...23 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 62 at

5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 4 41 5 44 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 25 54 28 55 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 32 56 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-031200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

52 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 62. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 31 51 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-031200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

=

$$

CAZ326-031200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 12 to 22. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph in the evening. Wind

chill readings around 4 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Wind chill readings around

2 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27. Highs

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

21 to 31.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 15 34 16 38 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-031200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 21 42 21 43 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 24 45 26 48 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 22 46 23 47 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-031200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 27 at 5000 feet...

14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 48 at 5000 feet...

35 to 44 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows around 27 at 5000 feet...14 to 23 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 8 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 48 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 9 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 31 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 33 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs around 53 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 34 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 24 54 25 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-031200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...42 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 28 46 31 49 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-031200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 43 to

48 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 3 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...

15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 15 44 16 45 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-031200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 18 52 18 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-031200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

35 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 29 44 31 47 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 30 58 31 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 29 58 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 31 57 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-031200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

=

$$

CAZ334-031200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 30 49 36 52 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 25 48 31 50 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 32 51 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-031200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46. Highs

57 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 67. Lows

40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 31 54 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-031200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 28 49 33 50 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 22 49 27 50 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-031200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

33 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 28 54 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 25 56 28 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-031200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 28 52 31 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-031200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 72. Lows 31 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 34 51 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

California City 25 54 28 57 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 22 54 26 57 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 24 54 27 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather