CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds in the evening becoming west

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 62. Lows

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66. Lows

40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 40 62 43 59 / 0 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds in the morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 63. Lows

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows 32 to 39. Highs 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 36 63 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 31 to

36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows 30 to 37. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 62 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 63 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 33 62 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 34 61 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 33 63 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 34 63 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows 32 to 39. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 35 61 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 35 62 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 40 63 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 40 63 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds in the morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows 32 to 38. Highs 58 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 36 63 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 35 63 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 34 63 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 37 63 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows 30 to 37. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows 31 to 37. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 33 62 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 34 62 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 34 62 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 33 63 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 33 63 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows 33 to 39. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 37 62 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 36 62 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 62. Lows

34 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 62 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 63 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 33 62 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 34 61 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 37. Light winds in the evening becoming west up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows 31 to 38. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 33 63 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 33 64 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows 30 to 36. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to

63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

31 to 36. Highs around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 30 62 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 30 62 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 33 63 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 33 62 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 35 63 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 35 63 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

31 to 36. Highs around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 33 63 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 33 63 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 31 62 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

around 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows 33 to 39. Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 35 62 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 35 62 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 34 62 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 36 61 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 34 61 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 35 62 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 38 62 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 43 62 46 59 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 42. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows 33 to 39. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 39 63 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows 33 to 39. Highs 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 35 62 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds in the

evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

35 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 38 63 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 37 64 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 37 63 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 38 58 41 56 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 30 61 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 31 58 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 39 60 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 38 63 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 37 58 38 55 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 43 61 44 59 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 40 57 43 55 / 0 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 36 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

41. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 33 57 36 55 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...32 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 29 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 9 47 13 46 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 30 58 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 35 60 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 34 55 38 55 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 46 to 56.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to

22. Highs 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

18 to 28.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 20 43 25 42 / 0 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...35 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 24 47 28 45 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 28 50 32 50 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 26 51 30 50 / 0 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30 at 5000 feet...18 to 27 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 31 at 5000 feet...

18 to 27 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 34 at

5000 feet...20 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs around 53 at 5000 feet...

42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 28 60 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 35 to

40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...35 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

42 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 33 52 36 50 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 30 to

38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 20 50 24 49 / 0 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 29 to

39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 23 59 24 56 / 0 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

32 to 40. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38.

Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 34 52 36 48 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 35 65 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 35 65 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 36 65 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 32 to

40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 56 38 53 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 30 58 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 37 60 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 35 58 38 57 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 34 56 38 53 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 27 59 30 56 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 28 to

38. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 52 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 35 64 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 30 65 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 32 to

40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning shifting to the south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 39.

Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 33 62 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 26 to

36. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 40 61 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

California City 29 63 31 62 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 27 63 29 62 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 28 64 31 63 / 0 0 0 0

