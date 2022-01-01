CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 44 to 49.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 46 33 51 / 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

around 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 31 51 / 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost, freezing fog and patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs 43 to 48. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 31 51 / 0 0 0

Merced 46 30 51 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 30 51 / 0 0 0

Madera 46 30 51 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 46 29 51 / 0 0 0

Mendota 47 29 52 / 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread freezing fog, frost and patchy dense fog in the

morning. Highs 44 to 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas

of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

Highs 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows around 43. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 46 31 51 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 46 31 51 / 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the

morning. Highs 44 to 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night. Lows

31 to 36. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to

59. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 47 33 53 / 0 0 0

Avenal 46 34 52 / 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 36.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 47 31 52 / 0 0 0

Five Points 47 30 52 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 46 30 51 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 46 32 51 / 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Highs 44 to 49. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 51 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 46 32 51 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 46 32 51 / 0 0 0

Sanger 47 31 52 / 0 0 0

Kerman 45 29 51 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 46 30 51 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas

of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 47 33 52 / 0 0 0

Fresno 47 33 51 / 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds in the evening becoming west up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 31 51 / 0 0 0

Merced 46 30 51 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 30 51 / 0 0 0

Madera 46 30 51 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the

morning. Highs 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night.

Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Lows

38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 48 29 53 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 49 30 54 / 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 27 to 32. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Lows

37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 46 28 51 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 47 29 51 / 0 0 0

Wasco 48 30 53 / 0 0 0

Delano 47 30 52 / 0 0 0

McFarland 48 30 53 / 0 0 0

Shafter 48 30 53 / 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning.

Highs around 46. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs around 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Lows

31 to 36.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 57. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 46 30 51 / 0 0 0

Hanford 47 30 52 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 46 29 51 / 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 47 31 51 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 48 32 51 / 0 0 0

Visalia 47 31 51 / 0 0 0

Exeter 48 33 52 / 0 0 0

Tulare 46 31 51 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 48 33 53 / 0 0 0

Porterville 48 33 53 / 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 51.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 47 37 53 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

47 to 52. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

45. Highs 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 49 33 53 / 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

45 to 50. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas

of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 45. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 47 31 52 / 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Highs

46 to 51. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 37. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

35 to 40. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

46. Highs 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 50 32 53 / 0 0 0

Lamont 50 33 54 / 0 0 0

Mettler 50 32 53 / 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost, freezing fog and patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs 42 to 47. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 35. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53.

East winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 36.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 41 29 48 / 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and areas of freezing fog in the

morning. Areas of frost in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 46 26 51 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 43 25 48 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 43 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 33 51 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 48 34 54 / 0 0 0

Springville 43 31 49 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 46 36 53 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 37 to 45.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Lows

28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 42 33 48 / 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 44 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and areas of freezing fog

in the morning. Highs 38 to 46.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Lows

29 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 57. Lows

39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 43 27 45 / 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to

38 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around

25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind

chill readings around 5 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...17 to

23 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs

42 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54 at

5000 feet...37 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain.

Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 39 9 37 / 0 0 0

Wawona 45 25 48 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 47 30 48 / 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 28 48 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

42 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

35 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 28 to 38. North winds

around 25 mph over higher elevations. Over higher elevations,

gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around

6 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 36. Wind chill readings near

zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Highs

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 35 18 33 / 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 29 to 39. North winds around

25 mph. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 36 at

5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...

36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40 at

5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...

26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...42 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 35 19 35 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 36 22 40 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 40 21 41 / 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs around 45 at

5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north

winds around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 9 below in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 29 at 5000 feet...16 to

24 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 40 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 at 5000 feet...18 to

25 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47 at 5000 feet...33 to

40 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30 at 5000 feet...18 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37 at

5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs around 54 at 5000 feet...

40 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54 at

5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...

25 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 49 25 50 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37 at

5000 feet...18 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

25 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

24 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 36 26 40 / 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around

7 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to

26 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 37 17 40 / 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 33 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 37 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

31 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 42 14 47 / 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 48.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows

29 to 37. Highs 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows 33 to 39. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

35 to 44. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 35 27 39 / 0 0 0

Kernville 47 27 52 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 48 28 52 / 0 0 0

Weldon 48 30 50 / 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 34 to 44.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 35 to 45.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Highs

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 30 43 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 39 25 44 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 43 31 47 / 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Breezy. Highs

38 to 46. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 29 to 34. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 50. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

45 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 46 30 49 / 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 38 to 46.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

43 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 45 31 47 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 22 47 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 43 to 48.

North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. Highs

50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 42. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 46 27 47 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 48 25 48 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 35 to 45.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Highs

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

36 to 44. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 45 28 46 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 43 to 49.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

21 to 31. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 44 to 50.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows

25 to 35. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to

63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 41. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 43 34 44 / 0 0 0

California City 46 24 47 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 47 22 47 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 48 23 48 / 0 0 0

