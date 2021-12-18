CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 17, 2021

_____

740 FPUS56 KHNX 180701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-181200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 46 to 51.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 37 to 42. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 35 47 36 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-181200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost through the night. Patchy

fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 36.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 34 47 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-181200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost through the night.

Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 47 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 49 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 34 49 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 34 49 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 33 49 31 54 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 33 50 31 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-181200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening,

then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance

of showers 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Highs around 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 33 49 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 34 50 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-181200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 33 52 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 35 50 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-181200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 34 50 30 57 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 34 50 30 55 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 34 50 30 55 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 35 49 31 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-181200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening,

then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance

of showers 70 percent. Lows 40 to 47. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 42 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 35 50 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 34 49 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 34 50 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 34 50 31 55 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 34 50 31 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-181200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost through the night.

Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance

of showers 70 percent. Lows 42 to 49. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 36 50 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 36 50 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-181200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs 57 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 44 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 47 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 49 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 34 49 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 34 49 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-181200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs

57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance

of showers 60 percent. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 33 50 29 57 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 34 52 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-181200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 36 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs

56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 41 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 32 48 28 55 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 33 49 29 55 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 34 50 30 57 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 34 50 31 57 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 34 50 30 57 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 35 51 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-181200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening,

then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent.

Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 34 50 30 55 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 34 50 31 55 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 33 49 30 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-181200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 37.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 39 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent.

Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 34 50 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 34 50 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 34 50 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 35 50 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 34 49 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 35 51 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 35 51 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-181200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs

57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent.

Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 37 50 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-181200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 43 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 37 52 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-181200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight.

Colder. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds in the

evening becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs

56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 43 to

48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 34 50 32 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-181200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 54.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 39. Light winds in the evening becoming southeast up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 44 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 34 52 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 34 52 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 34 51 35 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-181200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds in the

evening becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Chance of showers 80 percent. Lows

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 29 50 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-181200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense freezing fog and patchy

fog in the evening. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 28 55 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 24 52 28 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-181200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 59. Lows

35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance

of showers 70 percent. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent.

Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 34 50 36 55 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 30 55 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 29 50 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 34 55 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-181200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Lows

26 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance

of showers 70 percent. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 32 50 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-181200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 43 to

48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 57.

=

$$

CAZ322-181200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 29 to

35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 28 52 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-181200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Showers likely after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 29 to 39 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow showers. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. Snow showers. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Breezy.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to

37 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 9 44 12 41 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 24 52 28 53 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 30 55 34 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-181200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds in the evening

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds in the

evening becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 53. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 47. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 29 41 33 46 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-181200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 38 to 48.

=

$$

CAZ326-181200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. Snow showers likely.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs

26 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Breezy. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 24 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 17 40 22 37 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-181200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...37 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...

19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs

43 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 19 40 23 39 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 16 41 20 44 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 21 46 25 46 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-181200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 27 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 at 5000 feet...38 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...21 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 34 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...19 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 34 at 5000 feet...21 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Highs around 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Lows around 35 at 5000 feet...23 to 30 at

8000 feet. Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Lows around 32 at 5000 feet...20 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs around 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 24 54 30 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-181200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance

of snow showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 37 to

42 at 5000 feet...22 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to

41 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 27 46 31 47 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-181200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 16 45 21 45 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-181200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

41 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 15 52 18 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-181200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 28 46 33 47 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 27 57 30 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 27 57 30 60 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 31 59 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-181200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 40 to 50.

=

$$

CAZ334-181200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 44 to

54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 32 49 35 52 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 26 50 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 31 53 33 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-181200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 57. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 42 to

47.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs

47 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 32 52 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-181200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 27 to

37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 46 to

56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 39 to

49.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance

of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 33 54 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 22 54 25 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-181200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 33 54 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 28 54 28 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-181200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 46 to

56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 33 52 30 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-181200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 62. Lows 39 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 40 51 38 51 / 0 0 0 0

California City 28 53 24 54 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 23 53 21 54 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 25 54 24 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

