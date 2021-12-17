CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 16, 2021

_____

107 FPUS56 KHNX 170801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ300-180000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 34 to 39. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 46 to 51.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 48 36 47 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-180000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 36.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 52 to 58. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 48 35 47 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-180000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost through the night. Lows 30 to 35.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 47 34 47 / 0 0 0

Merced 47 33 48 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 33 48 / 0 0 0

Madera 46 34 48 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 47 33 48 / 0 0 0

Mendota 48 33 49 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-180000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening,

then areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows around 44. Highs around 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 47 34 49 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 46 34 49 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-180000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 49 34 52 / 0 0 0

Avenal 47 35 50 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-180000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 33 50 / 0 0 0

Five Points 48 33 49 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 47 33 49 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 47 35 49 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-180000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost

after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 47 34 48 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 47 33 47 / 0 0 0

Sanger 47 33 49 / 0 0 0

Kerman 47 33 48 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 47 33 48 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-180000-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost through the night.

Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around

54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 41 to 46. Highs around 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 47 35 49 / 0 0 0

Fresno 47 35 49 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-180000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37. Light winds in the evening becoming south up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 47 34 47 / 0 0 0

Merced 47 33 48 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 33 48 / 0 0 0

Madera 46 34 48 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-180000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

46 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. Highs

54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

60 percent. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 48 33 50 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 49 34 52 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-180000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 27 to 32. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 47 33 48 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 48 33 49 / 0 0 0

Wasco 49 33 50 / 0 0 0

Delano 48 34 50 / 0 0 0

McFarland 49 33 50 / 0 0 0

Shafter 49 34 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-180000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 47. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost

after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 47 33 49 / 0 0 0

Hanford 48 33 48 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 47 33 48 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-180000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 37.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 47 33 49 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 47 33 49 / 0 0 0

Visalia 47 33 48 / 0 0 0

Exeter 48 35 50 / 0 0 0

Tulare 47 35 48 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 48 34 50 / 0 0 0

Porterville 48 35 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-180000-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

45 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 46 38 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-180000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 50 36 52 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-180000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 48 34 50 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-180000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 50 33 53 / 0 0 0

Lamont 50 35 52 / 0 0 0

Mettler 48 35 52 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-180000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 47 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 30 50 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-180000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 49 24 54 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 45 25 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-180000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 35 49 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 49 33 56 / 0 0 0

Springville 44 30 50 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 48 36 54 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-180000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 43 to

53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 39 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 44 33 49 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-180000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 49 to 54.

=

$$

CAZ322-180000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 45 28 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-180000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...17 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

39 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 27 at

8000 feet. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 60 percent. Highs 36 to

41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 39 10 43 / 0 0 0

Wawona 47 25 52 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 49 30 54 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-180000-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Highs 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 30 54 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-180000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow and slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 36 to

46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 35 to 45.

=

$$

CAZ326-180000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 28 to 38. Wind chill readings

around 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 34.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

24 to 34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. Highs 20 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 34 18 39 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-180000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...35 to

40 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

30 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

40 to 45 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 26 at

8000 feet. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

36 to 42 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 36 20 38 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 38 23 43 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 41 22 45 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-180000-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 46 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Wind chill readings around 10 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 28 at 5000 feet...17 to

25 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...

21 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31 at 5000 feet...17 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 30 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Highs around 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...17 to 26 at

8000 feet. Highs around 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 49 26 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-180000-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 36 to

41 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 39 27 44 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-180000-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 7 below in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. Lows 29 to 36 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

37 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 39 17 44 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-180000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 47 15 54 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-180000-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 37.

Highs 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 46 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 39 29 44 / 0 0 0

Kernville 52 28 57 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 53 28 58 / 0 0 0

Weldon 55 31 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-180000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 38 to 48.

=

$$

CAZ334-180000-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 42 32 47 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 45 25 49 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 48 31 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-180000-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 47. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 45 33 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-180000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 44 33 50 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 44 23 50 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-180000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 55. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 51 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 54 30 54 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 55 27 54 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-180000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 44 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 52 30 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-180000-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 49 37 49 / 0 0 0

California City 53 25 52 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 53 22 52 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 54 23 53 / 0 0 0

=

$$

