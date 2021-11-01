CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021

934 FPUS56 KHNX 010601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-011100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 56 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 51 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 56 65 58 69 / 0 50 30 0

CAZ301-011100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 75. Lows 46 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 53 68 54 71 / 0 50 30 0

CAZ302-011100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 65 52 69 / 0 40 20 0

Merced 51 68 53 71 / 0 30 20 0

Chowchilla 50 68 51 70 / 0 30 20 0

Madera 51 68 51 70 / 0 20 20 0

Firebaugh 50 69 51 71 / 0 30 20 0

Mendota 50 70 51 72 / 0 30 20 0

CAZ303-011100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 50 67 52 70 / 0 30 20 0

Le Grand 50 68 52 70 / 0 30 20 0

CAZ304-011100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 53 68 53 71 / 0 30 20 0

Avenal 55 68 56 71 / 0 20 0 0

CAZ305-011100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 53 70 52 71 / 0 20 0 0

Five Points 51 70 52 71 / 0 20 20 0

NAS Lemoore 51 70 51 71 / 0 20 0 0

Kettleman City 54 70 54 71 / 0 20 0 0

CAZ306-011100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

67 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 52 68 50 69 / 0 20 0 0

Kingsburg 50 68 49 69 / 0 20 0 0

Sanger 51 68 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 50 68 49 71 / 0 20 20 0

Caruthers 51 68 49 70 / 0 20 0 0

CAZ307-011100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 68. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 54 68 54 69 / 0 20 20 0

Fresno 54 68 53 69 / 0 20 20 0

CAZ308-011100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. Highs

68 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 65 52 69 / 0 40 20 0

Merced 51 68 53 71 / 0 30 20 0

Chowchilla 50 68 51 70 / 0 30 20 0

Madera 51 68 51 70 / 0 20 20 0

CAZ309-011100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 51 71 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 50 71 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-011100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 50 69 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 50 70 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 50 70 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 51 69 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 50 69 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 52 70 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-011100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

67 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 51 69 50 71 / 0 20 0 0

Hanford 50 69 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 50 69 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-011100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 49 to

54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

67 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 50 68 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 50 68 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 51 68 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 51 68 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 51 68 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 50 68 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 53 69 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-011100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 56 69 57 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-011100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Highs

69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 56 70 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-011100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

67 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 51 68 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-011100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

50 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 53 71 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 53 70 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 53 69 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-011100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 68. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Highs

65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 49 60 49 63 / 0 20 20 0

CAZ318-011100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 40 to

50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 40 65 41 67 / 0 20 0 0

Bass Lake 41 60 40 62 / 0 20 0 0

CAZ319-011100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

64 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 54 66 54 68 / 0 20 0 0

Three Rivers 50 69 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 48 64 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 55 68 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-011100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 44 to

54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 52 62 52 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-011100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Highs

66 to 74.

CAZ322-011100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 42 58 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-011100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of snow in

the afternoon. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level above

8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 65 at

5000 feet...48 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 22 47 21 50 / 0 30 30 0

Wawona 40 61 38 63 / 0 20 20 0

Hetch Hetchy 46 60 45 64 / 0 30 20 0

CAZ324-011100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 66 37 69 / 0 30 20 0

CAZ325-011100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 58 to 68.

CAZ326-011100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level above

8000 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 29 to

39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 34 47 32 50 / 0 20 20 0

CAZ327-011100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...46 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at

5000 feet...50 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...46 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 35 45 34 47 / 0 20 20 0

Shaver Lake 36 52 36 53 / 0 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 38 52 36 53 / 0 20 20 0

CAZ328-011100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...31 to

38 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph

in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs around 61 at

5000 feet...44 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...

29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...45 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...

33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 65 at

5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...

32 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

32 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 45 63 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-011100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64 at

5000 feet...47 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 40 50 39 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-011100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the morning, Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 32 50 29 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-011100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

37 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 32 62 30 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-011100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

44 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 53 41 54 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 46 70 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 70 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 50 69 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-011100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

42 to 52.

CAZ334-011100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 46 57 45 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 43 61 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 47 65 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-011100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Highs

53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 53 66 52 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-011100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 46 57 44 57 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 37 62 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-011100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 54. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

47 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 72 to

79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 53 76 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 50 76 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-011100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 48 to 56. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

46 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs 63 to

73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 53 70 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-011100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

46 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs 71 to

77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

68 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52.

Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 55 68 53 69 / 0 0 0 0

California City 50 73 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 50 71 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 49 71 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

