CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

567 FPUS56 KHNX 260601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-261100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77.

Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 74. Lows

54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 51 64 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-261100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

47 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows

49 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

57. Highs 68 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 65 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-261100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

43 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 62 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 64 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 42 63 43 66 / 20 0 0 0

Madera 42 63 44 66 / 20 0 0 0

Firebaugh 43 65 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 43 66 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-261100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76.

Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73. Lows

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 42 63 45 66 / 20 0 0 0

Le Grand 42 63 45 66 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-261100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78.

Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 64 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 49 64 51 67 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-261100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

44 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78.

Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 77. Lows

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 45 66 48 68 / 20 0 0 0

Five Points 45 66 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 44 65 46 67 / 20 0 0 0

Kettleman City 47 66 49 68 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-261100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77.

Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75. Lows

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 44 62 44 65 / 20 0 0 0

Kingsburg 43 62 42 65 / 20 0 0 0

Sanger 42 62 43 65 / 20 0 0 0

Kerman 43 64 43 66 / 20 0 0 0

Caruthers 43 63 43 66 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-261100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

43 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 46 62 48 66 / 20 0 0 0

Fresno 46 62 47 66 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-261100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 79.

Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 62 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 64 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 42 63 43 66 / 20 0 0 0

Madera 42 63 44 66 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-261100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79.

Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 45 64 46 68 / 20 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 46 64 44 68 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-261100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77.

Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 77. Lows

46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 44 63 43 66 / 30 0 0 0

Allensworth 45 62 43 66 / 30 0 0 0

Wasco 45 62 43 66 / 30 0 0 0

Delano 46 62 43 65 / 30 0 0 0

McFarland 45 62 43 66 / 30 0 0 0

Shafter 46 62 45 66 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-261100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77.

Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76. Lows

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 45 64 46 67 / 20 0 0 0

Hanford 44 64 44 67 / 20 0 0 0

Corcoran 44 64 43 66 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-261100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77.

Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75. Lows

46 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 42 62 43 65 / 20 0 0 0

Dinuba 41 62 42 65 / 20 0 0 0

Visalia 44 63 44 66 / 20 0 0 0

Exeter 43 62 43 65 / 20 0 0 0

Tulare 45 62 44 66 / 20 0 0 0

Lindsay 43 61 43 65 / 30 0 0 0

Porterville 46 60 46 66 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-261100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds in the morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

46 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 79. Lows

51 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 60 53 66 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-261100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Cooler. Lows 46 to

51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

43 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 78. Lows

49 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 51 60 49 66 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-261100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Much colder. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

42 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75. Lows

48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 45 60 44 64 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-261100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Cooler. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

45 to 51. Light winds in the evening becoming southeast around

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds in

the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

52 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 49 60 46 68 / 50 0 0 0

Lamont 49 61 46 67 / 50 0 0 0

Mettler 49 59 47 66 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-261100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

43 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 68.

Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 75.

Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

48 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 56 44 62 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-261100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 28 60 36 66 / 20 0 0 0

Bass Lake 28 55 37 63 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-261100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

52 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

49 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 45 61 48 64 / 20 0 0 0

Three Rivers 40 62 45 69 / 30 0 0 0

Springville 40 55 43 63 / 30 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 46 59 50 67 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-261100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 43 56 47 61 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-261100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

54 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75. Lows

52 to 58.

=

$$

CAZ322-261100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

49 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 28 49 36 61 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-261100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...15 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 5 41 19 49 / 20 0 0 0

Wawona 26 56 35 66 / 20 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 32 56 43 67 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-261100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 22 61 34 72 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-261100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

56 to 66.

=

$$

CAZ326-261100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows 12 to 22. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening, Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings near zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds around

25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 55 mph over higher

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 18 41 31 48 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-261100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows 29 to 37 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

48 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65 at

5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at

5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 20 39 31 49 / 20 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 23 46 31 54 / 20 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 22 46 33 55 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-261100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow in the evening. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the evening. Windy. Much

colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

6 to 26 inches. Lows around 27 at 5000 feet...14 to 21 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 3 below

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...

32 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41 at

5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...

45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 28 56 41 66 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-261100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 66 at

5000 feet...49 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

44 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 26 43 34 51 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-261100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Near the crest, a

20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Over higher elevations,

northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

evening. Windy. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

28 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 6 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 64 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 17 43 29 53 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-261100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

in the evening. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 20 51 26 65 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-261100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy. Much colder. Lows 35 to 43. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

68 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 33 43 36 56 / 40 0 0 0

Kernville 35 59 41 73 / 40 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 40 59 42 73 / 40 0 0 0

Weldon 40 60 44 73 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-261100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Very windy. Colder. Total snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph in the

evening decreasing to around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 45 to

55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 57 to 67.

=

$$

CAZ334-261100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 45 39 56 / 50 0 0 0

Tehachapi 35 49 37 63 / 50 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 39 53 38 67 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-261100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows 37 to 46. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

50 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 47 56 49 66 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-261100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Windy, colder. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 35 47 39 56 / 40 0 0 0

Frazier Park 28 51 31 62 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-261100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 81. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

74 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

71 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 43 66 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 41 67 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-261100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Very windy. Colder. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 44 60 44 70 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-261100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 74. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 45 60 51 68 / 20 0 0 0

California City 41 63 41 71 / 20 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 41 63 39 71 / 20 0 0 0

Rosamond 40 62 40 72 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

