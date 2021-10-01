CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 96. Lows

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

59 to 65. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 87 65 89 / 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 77 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 89 59 90 / 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

Highs 76 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 87 54 89 / 0 0 0

Merced 90 54 91 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 89 53 90 / 0 0 0

Madera 89 53 90 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 89 53 90 / 0 0 0

Mendota 90 54 91 / 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 76 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 89 54 90 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 89 54 90 / 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63.

Highs 77 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 90 61 91 / 0 0 0

Avenal 90 64 91 / 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 96.

Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87. Lows

53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 91 58 92 / 0 0 0

Five Points 91 55 92 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 90 55 91 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 91 61 92 / 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 94.

Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 86. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 89 55 90 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 89 54 90 / 0 0 0

Sanger 89 55 90 / 0 0 0

Kerman 89 52 90 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 89 53 90 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

56 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87.

Lows 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 89 60 90 / 0 0 0

Fresno 89 59 90 / 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 94.

Lows 59 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 87 54 89 / 0 0 0

Merced 90 54 91 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 89 53 90 / 0 0 0

Madera 89 53 90 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Light

winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 95.

Lows 55 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 87. Lows

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 91 58 92 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 91 57 92 / 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93.

Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 86. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 89 54 90 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 89 54 90 / 0 0 0

Wasco 89 55 90 / 0 0 0

Delano 89 56 89 / 0 0 0

McFarland 89 56 90 / 0 0 0

Shafter 89 57 90 / 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93.

Lows 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 89 56 90 / 0 0 0

Hanford 90 53 91 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 89 54 90 / 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 53 to 60.

North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 92.

Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 88 55 89 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 88 54 89 / 0 0 0

Visalia 89 53 90 / 0 0 0

Exeter 88 56 89 / 0 0 0

Tulare 88 56 89 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 88 56 89 / 0 0 0

Porterville 88 59 89 / 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 92. Light

winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 89 66 90 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

North winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

59 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 88.

Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 89 63 90 / 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87.

Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 88 57 89 / 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 91. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 57 to 67. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

61 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 90 60 91 / 0 0 0

Lamont 90 59 91 / 0 0 0

Mettler 88 62 89 / 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92. Lows

58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 82 59 84 / 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 86 48 88 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 81 50 83 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 83 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92. Lows

60 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 87 61 89 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 89 59 90 / 0 0 0

Springville 84 59 85 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 86 66 88 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 74 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 82 65 84 / 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 84 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 90.

Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 83. Lows

57 to 63.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 74 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 74 50 77 / 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...

61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...

58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 65 25 66 / 0 0 0

Wawona 80 48 82 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 81 55 84 / 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 88 43 89 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 81. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

48 to 58.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 65 40 66 / 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...61 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to 59 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 63 45 65 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 71 45 72 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 69 46 71 / 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs around 76 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around 50 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77 at 5000 feet...61 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51 at 5000 feet...

39 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51 at 5000 feet...39 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77 at

5000 feet...61 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows around 52 at 5000 feet...

38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 73 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 79 53 81 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 76 at

5000 feet...58 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 at

5000 feet...61 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 69 51 70 / 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Near the

crest, haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 at

5000 feet...58 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 66 39 68 / 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 79 38 81 / 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 79 to 87. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 50 to 60. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 58.

Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 71 51 73 / 0 0 0

Kernville 86 52 88 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 87 55 88 / 0 0 0

Weldon 85 56 86 / 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

70 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 65 to 75.

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 76 58 77 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 78 46 80 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 82 46 82 / 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 74 to 84. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 56 to 65. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

57 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 52 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 87 65 88 / 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 73 56 75 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 79 43 81 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

Highs 79 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 87 59 88 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 87 56 89 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 62.

Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 84 58 86 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 81 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 81 63 83 / 0 0 0

California City 85 53 87 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 85 51 88 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 87 53 88 / 0 0 0

