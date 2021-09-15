CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-151100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 59 to 67. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 65 89 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-151100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 93 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-151100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 92 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 60 95 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 94 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 95 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 95 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 60 95 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-151100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

59. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 60 94 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 59 94 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-151100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

Highs 82 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 95 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 68 96 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-151100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

Highs 83 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 63 97 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 62 97 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 61 96 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 67 97 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-151100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 61 95 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 60 95 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 60 95 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 57 95 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 95 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-151100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 65 95 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 65 95 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-151100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 92 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 60 95 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 94 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 95 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-151100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 97 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 97 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-151100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 55 to

60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 80 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 94 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 62 95 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 62 95 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 63 94 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 63 95 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 64 95 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-151100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 62 95 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 59 97 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 62 95 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-151100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 54 to

59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 60 94 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 60 94 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 60 94 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 63 93 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 62 94 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 63 93 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 66 93 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-151100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 94. Lows

60 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 73 94 70 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-151100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 94. Lows

57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 70 95 68 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-151100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 56 to

62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

Highs 79 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 64 93 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-151100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast around 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast around 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 93. Lows

59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 65 95 64 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 65 95 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 67 92 65 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-151100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 95. Light

winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 65 88 61 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-151100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 55 92 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 56 87 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-151100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 88 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

85 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

58 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

Highs 78 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 94 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 66 95 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 65 89 63 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 71 92 68 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-151100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 70 89 67 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-151100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows

67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 91. Lows

59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

Highs 78 to 88.

CAZ322-151100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

54 to 64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 56 82 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-151100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 78 to 85 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Near the

crest, haze and areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 74 to 81 at

5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

36 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 75 at

5000 feet...57 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 34 73 28 68 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 55 87 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 62 89 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-151100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 52 to

62. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 76 to 86. Light

winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 51 95 47 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-151100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 57 to 67.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 54 to

64. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

CAZ326-151100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 49 73 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-151100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...67 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 54 to 62 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at

5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...

64 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 76 at 5000 feet...

58 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 69 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 51 77 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 52 77 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-151100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows around 57 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs around 84 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

around 55 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

around 82 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53 at 5000 feet...41 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 at

5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs around 80 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 61 88 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-151100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through

the night. Lows 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze in the morning. Highs

75 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 80 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...

55 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 78 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 57 75 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-151100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze through the

night. Lows 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 81 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Near the crest,

haze after midnight. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

73 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 46 74 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-151100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to

63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 86 at

5000 feet...68 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of

smoke through the night. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 43 87 41 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-151100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 57 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 95.

Light winds in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

56 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

84 to 92. Light winds in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

81 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 57 77 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 59 93 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 62 94 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 62 93 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-151100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

45 to 55.

CAZ334-151100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

51 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 60 81 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 53 85 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 51 87 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-151100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 78 to 88. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

54 to 64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 52 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

52 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 70 90 67 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-151100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 58 77 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 47 85 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-151100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

60 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

92 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 57 to

65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 68 98 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 64 99 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-151100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 60 to 70. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 68.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 53 to

63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 65 94 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-151100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 53 to

63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 68 91 66 89 / 0 0 0 0

California City 60 95 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 59 95 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 60 95 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

