CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 87. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 116. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 113. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 70 to 80. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows 64 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 83 114 80 112 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 85 113 82 111 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 79 103 73 99 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows

59 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows 57 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 78 108 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 78 113 74 110 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 77 112 73 108 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 75 109 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 77 112 72 107 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 77 112 72 107 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 78 112 73 108 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 117. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105 to 110. Lows 65 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 61 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 81 115 78 113 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 79 114 75 112 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 80 114 76 112 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 84 115 82 113 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 104 to 109. Lows 63 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows 59 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 78 112 72 108 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 79 113 74 110 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 81 113 77 110 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 79 113 75 111 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 81 113 78 111 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 116. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 109. Lows

65 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 62 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 83 112 79 109 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 84 113 80 110 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 84 113 80 110 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 80 113 77 110 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 79 113 77 110 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 82 113 78 110 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 79 113 75 110 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 109. Lows 68 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

95 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 78 112 76 109 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 78 112 75 110 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 80 112 78 110 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 82 112 79 110 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 79 111 77 109 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 83 111 81 109 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 116. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105 to 110. Lows 67 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 62 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 79 111 77 110 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 80 113 78 111 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 106 to 111. Lows 68 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 106. Lows 63 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 81 114 78 113 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 80 113 78 110 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 82 114 80 113 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 109. Lows

66 to 76.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows 64 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 81 111 79 110 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 81 112 78 110 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 81 113 79 111 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 88. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 106. Lows 66 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 87 113 86 111 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 86 111 85 110 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 82 111 80 110 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 82 111 81 110 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 84 108 82 107 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

65 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 81 106 78 103 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 72 110 71 107 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 83 107 82 104 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 85.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

68 to 78.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 65 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 81 113 80 111 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 81 106 80 104 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 84 108 83 107 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 94 to 102 at 5000 feet...80 to 88 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...58 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 100 at 5000 feet...79 to 87 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95 at 5000 feet...

74 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 66 111 65 109 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 50 84 50 84 / 0 20 0 20

Wawona 69 104 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 63 85 62 85 / 0 20 0 20

Bass Lake 71 105 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 76 104 75 103 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 79 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 101 at 5000 feet...

82 to 88 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 92 to 99 at 5000 feet...81 to 87 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94 at

5000 feet...75 to 85 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 66 86 65 84 / 0 20 0 20

Shaver Lake 65 94 65 92 / 0 0 0 20

Lake Wishon 68 92 67 90 / 0 30 0 20

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the

crest, chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs 90 to 100 at 5000 feet...80 to 90 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100 at 5000 feet...79 to 89 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98 at 5000 feet...78 to 88 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

74 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 71 104 71 102 / 0 30 0 20

Grant Grove 71 90 70 88 / 0 20 0 20

Lodgepole 62 89 62 87 / 0 30 0 20

Camp Nelson 70 96 70 94 / 0 20 0 20

Johnsondale 61 102 61 101 / 0 20 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...65 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 98 to 103 at 5000 feet...85 to 90 at 8000 feet.

West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...65 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

97 to 102 at 5000 feet...83 to 89 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...63 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100 at 5000 feet...82 to 88 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Highs 89 to 97 at 5000 feet...

76 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 71 92 71 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 78 108 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 82 108 82 107 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 81 108 80 108 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 82. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 105. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 82. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 94 to 104. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80. West winds

around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to

73. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 74 94 74 94 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 72 98 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 68 102 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs 87 to

97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 73 91 72 91 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 66 98 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 85 105 83 104 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 83 to 89. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 118. North winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 90. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 118. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 80 to 86. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 115. Lows

76 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 79. Highs

98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Highs

97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 89 117 88 115 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 86 118 85 117 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 78 to 88. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 106 to 116. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 77 to 87. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 105 to 115. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 76 to 84. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 112. Lows

71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 86 110 86 109 / 0 0 0 0

California City 82 114 81 113 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 88 110 86 110 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 80 113 79 113 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 81 113 79 112 / 0 0 0 0

