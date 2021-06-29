CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021

534 FPUS56 KHNX 290601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-291100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 66 to 74. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 72 107 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 75 106 76 102 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 67 98 68 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-291100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 102.

Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 66 102 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 67 106 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 65 105 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-291100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 101 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 65 103 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 65 104 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 66 104 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-291100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 105. Lows

66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs 100 to

106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 70 107 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 68 106 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 70 106 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 73 107 77 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-291100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 75.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 98 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 65 105 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 67 104 71 103 / 0 0 0 20

Lemoore 70 105 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 70 105 73 105 / 0 20 20 20

Corcoran 71 105 74 104 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ184-291100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 78.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 72 103 76 102 / 0 20 0 20

Clovis 74 105 77 103 / 0 20 20 20

Fresno 73 105 77 104 / 0 20 20 20

Sanger 71 103 74 103 / 0 20 20 20

Reedley 70 103 73 103 / 0 20 20 20

Selma 72 104 75 103 / 0 20 20 20

Kingsburg 70 104 73 103 / 0 20 20 20

CAZ185-291100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 78.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Highs

97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Highs 98 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 70 102 73 103 / 0 20 20 30

Visalia 70 103 73 103 / 0 20 20 20

Exeter 72 102 75 103 / 0 30 20 30

Tulare 73 104 76 104 / 0 20 20 20

Lindsay 71 102 75 103 / 0 30 20 30

Porterville 74 102 77 103 / 0 20 20 30

CAZ186-291100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning becoming

northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 105. Lows 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 71 104 74 103 / 0 0 0 20

Allensworth 73 105 75 104 / 0 20 20 20

CAZ187-291100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104.

Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 73 107 74 105 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 73 105 74 104 / 0 0 0 20

Buttonwillow 75 107 76 106 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ188-291100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 79. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 72 105 75 103 / 0 20 20 20

McFarland 72 105 74 103 / 0 20 20 20

Shafter 73 105 76 104 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ189-291100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 75 to 81. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 103.

Lows 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 78 105 80 104 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 78 104 81 103 / 0 20 20 20

Arvin 75 104 77 104 / 0 20 20 20

Lamont 75 104 77 104 / 0 20 20 20

Mettler 75 102 78 102 / 0 20 20 20

CAZ190-291100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 70 97 72 95 / 0 20 0 20

Oakhurst 65 101 66 99 / 0 30 20 30

Auberry 75 98 77 96 / 0 30 20 30

CAZ191-291100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs 91 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 75 104 76 103 / 0 40 30 40

Springville 73 97 75 97 / 0 40 20 40

Tule River Reservation 77 101 78 100 / 0 30 20 40

CAZ192-291100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Near the crest, slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Over higher elevations,

west winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 86 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to

82 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near the crest, slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to

78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...

71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 104 61 99 / 0 40 20 40

Tuolumne Meadows 46 79 45 76 / 20 50 30 50

Wawona 64 96 63 93 / 0 40 20 30

Devils Postpile 58 79 55 74 / 40 60 40 60

Bass Lake 66 96 65 94 / 0 40 20 30

Hetch Hetchy 71 99 70 94 / 0 30 20 30

CAZ193-291100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms, Showers likely in the afternoon. Near the crest,

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to

80 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 83 to

90 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 61 to

70 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 88 at

5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...71 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

50 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...

72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 60 77 59 74 / 20 60 30 50

Shaver Lake 60 86 59 84 / 20 50 30 40

Lake Wishon 62 84 60 80 / 20 60 40 60

CAZ194-291100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Breezy. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near the crest, slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 64 to

73 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 81 to 89 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to

79 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 65 97 63 92 / 30 60 40 60

Grant Grove 66 82 65 80 / 20 60 30 50

Lodgepole 57 81 55 79 / 20 60 40 50

Camp Nelson 66 89 64 86 / 20 50 30 50

Johnsondale 57 95 56 92 / 20 40 20 40

CAZ195-291100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...61 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon, Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Windy. Highs 90 to 95 at

5000 feet...76 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows 60 to 68 at

5000 feet...57 to 63 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...56 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67 at

5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet. Highs 88 to 94 at 5000 feet...

75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 66 86 65 84 / 20 40 30 40

Kernville 73 101 71 98 / 20 40 20 40

Lake Isabella 77 102 76 100 / 20 30 20 40

Weldon 75 100 75 97 / 20 40 20 40

CAZ196-291100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Breezy. Highs 88 to 98. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 68 89 70 88 / 0 20 20 30

Tehachapi 66 93 66 91 / 20 30 20 30

Twin Oaks 63 97 64 94 / 20 30 20 30

CAZ197-291100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

63 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 67 88 68 86 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 61 94 61 92 / 0 20 0 20

Grapevine 75 100 77 98 / 0 20 20 20

CAZ198-291100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 84. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Breezy. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Breezy. Lows

74 to 82. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 73 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82.

Highs 98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 84 105 81 103 / 0 40 30 40

Ridgecrest 80 106 78 104 / 0 40 30 40

CAZ199-291100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 74 to 82. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Breezy. Highs 98 to 107. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Breezy. Lows

72 to 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 94 to 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 69 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 69 to

79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 82 99 80 97 / 0 40 30 40

California City 75 105 73 102 / 0 30 20 30

Mojave 80 104 78 100 / 0 30 20 30

Edwards AFB 76 106 74 102 / 0 30 20 30

Rosamond 75 105 73 101 / 0 20 20 20

weather.gov/hanford

